Deutsche Beteiligungs (DBAG) posted a strong 18.1% NAV TR in FY23 (to end-September 2023), which more than offset the NAV TR loss in FY22 of c 13%. Its performance benefited from, among other factors, comparable multiples expansion and a successful year in terms of realisations (in contrast to the muted exit activity across the broad global PE market). Moreover, DBAG's management decided to enter the fast-growing private debt market through the acquisition of a majority stake in ELF Capital, with DBAG making a €100m investment commitment to ELF Capital's funds. We believe this may have contributed to the recent update to DBAG's distribution policy, which now assumes a minimum dividend of €1.00/share versus the previous 2023-25 management target of €1.60/share.

