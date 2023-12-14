Mobile Application Security Testing Market worth $3.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand brought on by the widespread use of mobile apps, an expanding cybersecurity threat landscape, and innovations like shift-left security testing, integration with DevSecOps, and artificial intelligence (AI) will define the future of the Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST) market. The changing landscape is also influenced by the emphasis on user data privacy, regulatory compliance, and working with bug bounty programmes.

The global Mobile Application Security Testing Market is estimated to be worth USD 0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rapid pace of technological advancements and frequent software updates drive the MAST market. Mobile platforms, operating systems, and development frameworks undergo continuous changes and improvements. These updates may introduce new features, APIs, or security protocols, but they can also inadvertently introduce vulnerabilities or compatibility issues with existing applications. To maintain the security posture of mobile apps, organizations need to conduct regular security assessments to identify and address potential risks associated with the evolving technology landscape. This driver underscores the importance of adapting security testing strategies to keep pace with the latest developments, ensuring that mobile applications remain resilient and secure in the face of emerging technologies and software updates.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Application Security Testing Market"

By OS, the iOS segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The iOS segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the MAST market. iOS is Apple's operating system that runs on various devices like the iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. Only Apple-made hardware supports iOS, and Apple manages which native applications can be installed on these devices. MAST for the iOS operating system is crucial for safeguarding sensitive user data and ensuring the overall integrity of the mobile application ecosystem.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Mobile application security testing adoption in large organizations has witnessed a notable upward trend in recent years. As the reliance on mobile applications for business processes, customer interactions, and data management continues to grow, large enterprises recognize the imperative to fortify their mobile app security. Increasingly stringent regulatory requirements and high-profile data breaches have heightened awareness of the potential risks associated with insecure mobile applications. Large organizations are investing in robust mobile application security testing practices to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities proactively.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing hub within the MAST market. The adoption of MAST in the Asia Pacific region is on the rise. The increasing use of mobile devices, coupled with rising cybersecurity concerns and regulatory compliance requirements, has driven organizations in the region to prioritize the security of their mobile applications. The growth of mobile banking and FinTech services and a general increase in awareness about the importance of mobile application security have further fueled this trend.

Recent Developments

August 2023 - Synopsys announced two new collaboration agreements with NowSecure, recognized experts in mobile security and privacy, and Secure Code Warrior, provider of the leading agile learning platform for developer-driven security, to expand its Software Integrity Group's industry-leading portfolio of application security testing (AST) solutions.

August 2023 - IBM completed its acquisition of Apptio. Apptio's products merged with IBM's IT automation portfolio creating a comprehensive technology management platform for businesses to optimize and automate IT decisions across their landscape.

October 2023 - OpenText released its Cloud Editions (CE) 23.4, which includes OpenText Aviator artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. OpenText Aviator enables AI orchestration and the creation of information flows across multiple clouds and knowledge bases.

March 2023 - HCL AppScan releases version 10.2.0 for three application security testing solutions. Three on-premises products have now been updated with critical capabilities and user experience functionality, all based on extensive security research and customer feedback.

Mobile Application Security Testing Market Advantages:

MAST aids in locating holes and weak points in the architecture, design, and coding of mobile applications. It finds vulnerabilities in security that an attacker could use against you.

MAST assists in preventing data breaches that can expose private user information, financial information, or intellectual property by identifying and fixing security flaws.

MAST makes sure mobile apps respect user privacy laws and safeguard user information. This entails managing personal data appropriately and putting safe data transmission and storage procedures in place.

Early addressing of security vulnerabilities in the development phase reduces the financial risk of future data breaches, lawsuits, and post-release security incident costs.

Strong security postures are a result of proactive vulnerability mitigation and routine security testing. Because it shows a dedication to consumer privacy and data protection, this in turn improves the brand's reputation.

Many mobile apps have APIs or third-party service integrations. By stopping vulnerabilities that could be exploited through interactions with external components, MAST contributes to the security of these integrations.

Security flaws can be found early and fixed at a lower cost and effort by including security testing into the development life cycle. Taking a shift-left stance is more effective than fixing security flaws after the fact.

To define, describe, and forecast the MAST market based on segments based on offering, OS, deployment mode, organization size, and vertical with regions covered.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To provide detailed information on the major factors (drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges) influencing the growth of the MAST market.

To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the global MAST market.

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the global MAST market.

To profile the key market players, such as top and emerging vendors; provide a comparative analysis based on their business overviews, product offerings, and business strategies; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

To track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as new product launches, product enhancements, partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements and collaborations.

