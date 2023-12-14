Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - International Endeavors Corp. (OTC Pink: IDVV) ("IEC"), a technology holdings company, announced the following statement.

During the last several months management at IEC has taken the appropriate steps to allow its board members to resign while welcoming a new chairman, Ray Valdez that will lead all future endeavors for the company.

On December 20th the company will solidify operating WITech.ai as a wholly owned subsidiary, current interim president Bill Martin will be resigning and the recently appointed chairman of IEC Ray Valdez will take over.

Conditions prior to the completion included being free of any convertible debt as well as elimination of any projects out the scope of the companies future direction in (AI) Artificial Intelligence.

In the coming weeks the company and Mr. Valdez, once president, will be laying out its new plan to focus on AI and growing its WITech subdivision. Please visit WITech.ai to learn about its activities.

Ray Valdez, current president of WITech.ai and Chairman of IDVV is a native Southern Californian, he brings over 25 years of extensive experience in business management across Southern California and Nevada. With a fervor for entrepreneurship, Ray has dedicated his career to assisting startups in their growth journey and acquiring businesses.

In the recent years, Ray has been at the forefront of research and development in automation and artificial intelligence. His commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technologies will contribute to helping IDVV in the evolving landscape of technology in the region.

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com.

Disclaimer

