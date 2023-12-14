Dow Inc.: A Major Step Forward for the Cosmetic Industry As Dow Launches Two New Sustainable SURLYN Grades for Perfume and Cosmetic Packaging

SURLYN REN: made from bio-waste such as used cooking oil

SURLYN CIR: made from mixed plastic waste

HORGEN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Dow (NYSE:DOW) has announced the launch of SURLYN REN and SURLYN CIR, two new sustainable ionomers grades which pioneer the use of renewable and circular feedstocks.

These new grades offer a significant moment for cosmetic industry packaging. The new SURLYN grades will enable beauty brands and manufacturers to create sustainable and high-quality cosmetic packaging that stands out on the shelves.

SURLYN CIR are ionomers produced from mixed plastic waste and SURLYN REN are ionomers produced from bio-waste such as used cooking oil (UCO). Both grades made using these alternative feedstocks continue to deliver the properties that give the unique look, feel and performance that the SURLYN material is known for.

LVMH Beauty, a division of luxury conglomerate LVMH, the world leader in luxury and home to 75 iconic brands, will be the first user of these new grades following the brand's announced collaboration with Dow earlier this year. Dow has started to supply the new sustainable SURLYN ionomer grades, which will be integrated into several of the multinational's applications.

"SURLYN REN and SURLYN CIR are a major step forward in creating sustainable packaging for the cosmetic industry. We are incredibly proud alongside LVMH Beauty to pioneer using renewable and circular materials to manufacture premium cosmetic packaging. These products will not only support LVMH towards their sustainability goals but will also contribute to Dow's bold ambition to transform waste and deliver 3 million metric tons per year of circular and renewable solutions by 2030," comments Daniella Souza Miranda, global business director for Circular & Renewable Solutions, Dow.

More Product Information

SURLYN REN ionomers are produced using bio-waste such as cooking oil. This process utilizes waste residues or by-products from alternative product processes from other industries meaning the raw feedstock materials will not consume extra land resources or compete with the food chain.

SURLYN CIR ionomers are created through chemical recycling technologies, breaking down mixed waste plastics into their basic chemical elements, giving plastic waste a second life. This produces a raw material that is equivalent to those made from virgin fossil feedstock. Circular feedstock such as this can be used in packaging and helps avoid plastic waste going to landfill or being incinerated.

SURLYN REN and SURLYN CIR's production processes are certified on a mass balance basis by the International Sustainability Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus).

For more about Dow's cosmetic packaging offering, please visit www.dow.inc/LuxePack.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About LVMH Beauty

LVMH's Perfumes & Cosmetics activities benefit from exceptional dynamism that relies on both the longevity and development of key lines, and on the boldness of new creations.

The brands cultivate what makes them unique and is guaranteed to make them stand out for their devotees in a highly competitive global market. The success of the Perfumes & Cosmetics division depends on finding the right balance between major historic Houses such as Parfums Christian Dior, Parfums Givenchy and Guerlain, and young brands with strong potential like Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh and Make Up For Ever…

All are driven by the same values: a quest for excellence, creativity and innovation.

For more information, visit www.LVMH.com

