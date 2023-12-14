Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) published its latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, providing an in-depth overview of the company's advancements in environmental stewardship and social responsibility during the fiscal year 2023.

The ESG Report provides a comprehensive view of Cimpress' progress across critical sustainability areas, including greenhouse gas emissions, responsible forestry, reducing and improving our plastics, support of our small- and medium-sized business customers, team member engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, workforce safety, and risk management.

The full report detailing Cimpress' sustainability initiatives, accomplishments, and future commitments is available on the Cimpress website at www.cimpress.com/about-us/csr/ and on its investor relations website at ir.cimpress.com.

