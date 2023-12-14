MyKnowledgeMap Announces Electronic Practice Assessment Document Approved for SCPHN Programmes

Learning technology specialist MyKnowledgeMap is thrilled to announce the practice assessment document (PAD) it co-developed for SCPHN programmes has received NMC approval.

YORK, England, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyProgress is a workplace-based assessment and eportfolio tool designed specifically for medicine and healthcare education and is already used to support pre-registration nursing, nursing associate, and midwifery programmes around the capital at Pan London institutions, and at universities throughout the UK.

The NMC published new standards of proficiency for SCPHNs in July 2022. The standards of proficiency provide a framework for the knowledge, skills, and attributes that SCPHNs should possess to practice safely and effectively in their role. Nurses and midwives who take an approved SCPHN programme, and achieve the standards of proficiency, will join the SCPHN part of the NMC's register. The introduction of the new standards requires all institutions with SCPHN programmes to obtain programme reapproval from the NMC for programmes starting no later than September 2024.

MyKnowledgeMap worked collaboratively with Canterbury Christ Church University, King's College London, University of Greenwich, University of Hertfordshire, London South Bank University, Buckinghamshire New University, Middlesex University, City University, Brunel University, University of Northampton, University of Surrey, Ulster University, Sheffield Hallam University, University of Bolton, and Bournemouth University, supporting workshops with HEI programme leads through spring and summer 2023 to develop the new electronic version of the practice assessment document for SCPHN programmes on a project funded by Health Education England (HEE) London region.

The developed practice assessment document has now been tested with practice partners and approved by the NMC following submission by one of the Pan London universities.

'On behalf of the PLPLG, I was very pleased to support Pan London colleagues with the development of their new SCPHN ePAD/PAD, designed to support the new SCPHN proficiencies. The commitment to the project and productive collaboration of colleagues, which included representatives of HEIs elsewhere in England and Northern Ireland, was fantastic and the response from practice partner consultation has been extremely positive.' Kathy Wilson, Chair, Pan London Practice Learning Group

After seeing a demonstration of the emerging practice assessment document in July, Anne Trotter, Assistant Director for Education and Standards at the NMC said:

"I was very pleased to meet with Pan London HEI colleagues recently and see a demo of the new Pan London SCPHN ePAD that is under development and designed to support the new SCPHN standards of proficiency. The commitment to the project and productive collaboration of colleagues, including representatives of HEIs elsewhere in England and Northern Ireland, was clear to see."

MyProgress supports a version of the new SCPHN PAD that enables students to view their progress, log practice hours, gather instant feedback and communicate with educators, and has offline functionality on mobile devices for uninterrupted operation.

To achieve the standards of proficiency required to join the NMC register, students must be able to provide evidence of their skills against the learning framework. The MyProgress mapping feature supports the learning framework, with all the NMC SCPHN proficiencies. The framework is available to people completing and reviewing forms, who are able to cross-reference them to the proficiencies that make up the framework. This enables students to demonstrate that they meet the NMC's required proficiencies, and then the Practice Assessor can sign this off and provide feedback on the evidence that has been referenced. Progress views allow you to visualise evidence and progress against the framework following a bespoke grading system.

Faculty staff and practice leads can see real-time student performance and progress analytics, visibility of where a student or an entire cohort is on their learning journey, using the dashboard feature.

As a bonus, any institutions that use UNICEF's Baby Friendly Initiative Standards will be able to benefit from the SCPHN Health Visitor ePAD extension for the forms required to capture the additional student learning and achievement.

The new SCPHN PAD is designed to be ready to use immediately in MyProgress. If you are interested in learning more about MyProgress and how it could help your programme or institution, please contact Tessa Bowles by email: myprogress@myknowledgemap.com, +44 (0)1904 659 465

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/myknowledgemap-announces-electronic-practice-assessment-document-approved-for-scphn-programmes-302015808.html