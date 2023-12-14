Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920
14.12.23
17:52 Uhr
61,00 Euro
+3,05
+5,26 %
Dow Jones News
14.12.2023 | 17:22
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Change - 17/01/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Change - 17/01/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (GAGG,GAGU,AGHG) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Change - 17/01/2024 
14-Dec-2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Change - 17/01/2024

-- Index and Name Change

Please note that on January 17th, 2024, Amundi will switch the benchmarks and change the names of the following fund: 

-- AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names and the new benchmarks, detailed by share-classes, that will be effectiveas of January 17th, 2024 (at the open). 

Stock               Current ETF   Current Index   Current                  New 
exchange   Tickers ISIN     Name      Name       Index  New ETF Name  New Index Name  Index 
                                   Ticker                   Ticker 
                  Amundi Index  Bloomberg Global      AMUNDI GLOBAL  Bloomberg Global 
London    GAGG LN LU1437024729 Global Agg 500M Aggregate (500MM) LGA5TRUU AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Index  LEGATRUU 
                  UCITS ETF DR  Index       Index  UCITS ETF DR  Total Return 
                  (C)                    (C)       Index 
                  Amundi Index  Bloomberg Global      AMUNDI GLOBAL  Bloomberg Global 
London    GAGU LN LU1437024729 Global Agg 500M Aggregate (500MM) LGA5TRUU AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Index  LEGATRUU 
                  UCITS ETF DR  Index       Index  UCITS ETF DR  Total Return 
                  (C)                    (C)       Index 
                  Amundi Index  Bloomberg Global      AMUNDI GLOBAL  Bloomberg Global 
                  Global Agg 500M Aggregate 500   LGA5TRGH AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Index 
London    AGHG LN LU2355200523 UCITS ETF DR - Total Return   Index  UCITS ETF DR - Total Return   LEGATRGH 
                  HEDGED GBP (D) Index Value        HEDGED GBP (D) Index Value 
                          Hedged GBP                 Hedged GBP

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1437024729, LU1437024729, LU2355200523 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      GAGG,GAGU,AGHG 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  292115 
EQS News ID:  1796985 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 10:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
