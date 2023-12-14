DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Change - 17/01/2024

Amundi Asset Management (GAGG,GAGU,AGHG) AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Change - 17/01/2024 14-Dec-2023 / 16:50 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Change - 17/01/2024

-- Index and Name Change

Please note that on January 17th, 2024, Amundi will switch the benchmarks and change the names of the following fund:

-- AMUNDI INDEX GLOBAL AGG 500M

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names and the new benchmarks, detailed by share-classes, that will be effectiveas of January 17th, 2024 (at the open).

Stock Current ETF Current Index Current New exchange Tickers ISIN Name Name Index New ETF Name New Index Name Index Ticker Ticker Amundi Index Bloomberg Global AMUNDI GLOBAL Bloomberg Global London GAGG LN LU1437024729 Global Agg 500M Aggregate (500MM) LGA5TRUU AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Index LEGATRUU UCITS ETF DR Index Index UCITS ETF DR Total Return (C) (C) Index Amundi Index Bloomberg Global AMUNDI GLOBAL Bloomberg Global London GAGU LN LU1437024729 Global Agg 500M Aggregate (500MM) LGA5TRUU AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Index LEGATRUU UCITS ETF DR Index Index UCITS ETF DR Total Return (C) (C) Index Amundi Index Bloomberg Global AMUNDI GLOBAL Bloomberg Global Global Agg 500M Aggregate 500 LGA5TRGH AGGREGATE BOND Aggregate Index London AGHG LN LU2355200523 UCITS ETF DR - Total Return Index UCITS ETF DR - Total Return LEGATRGH HEDGED GBP (D) Index Value HEDGED GBP (D) Index Value Hedged GBP Hedged GBP

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437024729, LU1437024729, LU2355200523 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: GAGG,GAGU,AGHG LEI Code: DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 292115 EQS News ID: 1796985 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1796985&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 10:50 ET (15:50 GMT)