Smartsheet, the enterprise work management platform, today announced it was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management (CWM). Smartsheet was recognized for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Today's global enterprises demand a platform that provides teams of any size the foundation for managing projects, programs, and processes that scale with security IT trusts. Smartsheet provides customers with a flexible and robust set of industry-leading, AI-driven capabilities that unite people, content, and work so teams are empowered to keep up with the pace of innovation, adapt quickly, and work the way they want to work.

In addition to being named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for CWM, Smartsheet also received the distinction of being a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' in the Collaborative Work Management market. Smartsheet received the highest rating (4.6 out of 5) and the highest percentage of customers willing to recommend the platform (98%)*.

"Since the origin of this category, we've been on a mission to help our customers solve their high-value, business-critical work with simplicity, adaptability, and scalability," said Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet. "It's an honor to be recognized by Gartner in its Collaborative Work Management category twice in just six months. We believe this further validates that we are the industry-leading enterprise work management platform provider on the market."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables businesses to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

The company believes that Smartsheet's placement as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant validates its long-standing commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. You can download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management report here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Collaborative Work Management, Nikos Drakos, Joe Mariano and Lacy Lei, December 11, 2023.

*Rating based on 203 total reviews as of 30th April 2023 in the collaborative work management category.

