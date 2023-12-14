Inno Holdings Inc: Inno Holdings Commences Trading on Nasdaq Capital Market

BROOKSHIRE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Inno Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:INHD) ("Inno" or the "Company"), an innovative construction technology company, commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market today.

"This significant milestone marks a new chapter in Inno's journey, strengthening our position in the market and reinforcing our Company's commitment to growth, innovation, and shareholder value," said Dekui (D.K) Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Inno. "Our listing on Nasdaq is testament to our strategic vision and unwavering dedication to delivering value to our stakeholders. We believe this listing will enhance our visibility and provide better access to capital markets for our Company as we continue to execute our business strategy."

Known for its rigorous listing criteria and as a hub for innovative and visionary enterprises, the Nasdaq Capital Market presents Inno with an ideal stage to demonstrate its immense potential to a wider audience.

Inno's listing on Nasdaq comes at a time of strong growth in the construction technology sector. The addressable market for innovative technology solutions in the construction industry in the US is estimated at $40 billion.

About Inno Holdings Inc.

Inno Holdings Inc. is a pioneering building-technology company dedicated to transforming the construction industry. Known for its proprietary cold-formed steel-framing technology and commitment to innovative solutions, Inno is revolutionizing the way structures are built by delivering more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solutions.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Inno Holdings Inc.

Solomon Li, CFO

Phone: (800) 909-8800

Email: investor@innoholdings.com

RedChip Companies Inc.

Rob Foley

Phone: (407) 644-4256

Email: INHD@redchip.com

SOURCE: Inno Holdings Inc.

