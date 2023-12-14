Hakes Brothers Announces Update on Expansion of Paseo Del Este 8

EL PASO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Hakes Brothers, one of the Southwest's leading homebuilders, is thrilled to announce the expansion of the esteemed Paseo Del Este community with the unveiling of Paseo Del Este 8, a captivating new neighborhood in El Paso, Texas. This latest addition to the Paseo Del Este master-planned community marks another significant milestone in Hakes Brothers' commitment to providing quality homes and vibrant communities to "Sun City" residents.

Paseo Del Este 8 brings fresh opportunities for families seeking a picturesque and contemporary living environment. Nestled within the heart of El Paso, this new section of the Paseo Del Este community boasts various features that cater to the modern homeowner's needs and desires.

One of the highlights of Paseo Del Este 8 is its proximity to the renowned Socorro School District, an institution recognized for its commitment to academic excellence. Families moving to this vibrant community will have access to exceptional educational facilities, ensuring that children receive the finest education close to home. Hakes Brothers is proud to contribute to advancing the local educational landscape by integrating schools into the fabric of this exciting new neighborhood.

Paseo Del Este 8 has been meticulously designed to cater to its residents' diverse needs and interests, spanning all generations. Within this vibrant community, you'll discover a wealth of xeriscape spaces, a dog park, and recreational areas that create the perfect backdrop for families to bond, children to frolic, and adults to unwind in tranquil surroundings. Additionally, Paseo Del Este 8 is proud to offer an array of carefully planned amenities to enhance the community experience. Residents will have access to thoughtfully designed walking trails, ideal for savoring the region's delightful weather while staying active.

Furthermore, the planned, HOA-supported Amenity Center will feature a dedicated dog park, inviting tennis courts, a lively pickleball court, and the perfect remedy for hot summer days - a refreshing swimming pool and a clubhouse for relaxation and socializing. Don't miss out. At Paseo Del Este 8, we've considered every detail to ensure something enjoyable for every family member, making it the ultimate destination for a fulfilling and well-rounded lifestyle.

