enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical Posts Company Highlights and Materials from 2023 VEITH Symposium

- Interviews with patients from the VenoValve® pivotal study

- Materials now available on the Company's website

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced that it has posted Company highlights and materials from the recently held 50th Annual VEITH Symposium on the enVVeno website. The highlights include interviews with two patients from the VenoValve pivotal trial that are one- and two-years post VenoValve implantation surgery.

"We recognize that certain investors may not have the capability of traveling to New York and attending VEITH live and in person and want to at least make the highlights from the enVVeno presentation available via our website and social media," commented Robert Berman, CEO of enVVeno Medical. "While our topline safety data presented at the conference was made available via a press release issued on the day of the presentation, we think that investors are also interested in hearing directly from patients participating in the pivotal study, as well as the covering analyst reaction to the progress we have made and our future prospects for success."

The video highlights from the VEITH Symposium can be accessed for viewing through the links below:

Summary of VenoValve patient experiences

Patient 1 interview

Patient 2 interview

Severe Chronic Venous Insufficiency is a debilitating disease that most often occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg fail, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction (reflux) and increased pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). Symptoms of severe CVI include leg swelling, pain, edema, and recurrent open sores known as venous ulcers. The disease can severely impact everyday functions such as sleeping, bathing, and walking, and is known to result in high rates of depression and anxiety. There are currently no effective treatments for severe CVI of the deep vein system caused by valvular incompetence and the Company estimates that there are approximately 2.5 new patients each year in the U.S. that could be candidates for the VenoValve.

In addition to the VenoValve, the Company is also developing enVVe®?, a non-surgical based replacement venous valve that is delivered by transcatheter via a minimally invasive procedure. The Company expects to be ready for the enVVe pivotal trial in Q4 of 2024.

For more information on the VenoValve and enVVe, please visit enVVeno.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVeTM. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the company is currently waiting for regulatory approval to begin the TAVVE early feasibility study for enVVe.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing (may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

###

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas, JTC Team, LLC

NVNO@jtcir.com

(833) 475-8247

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com