Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Schweiz - 14. Dezember 2023 - TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) gibt heute den Vollzug des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Aktien der Schaffner Holding (SIX: SAHN) bekannt. TE Connectivity hält derzeit 627'658 Schaffner-Aktien. Dies entspricht einem Anteil von 98.7% des ausgegebenen Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte der Schaffner Holding. TE Connectivity wird ein Squeeze-out-Verfahren einleiten und beim zuständigen Gericht eine Klage um Kraftloserklärung der im Publikumsbesitz verbliebenen Aktien der Schaffner Holding einreichen. Nach dem rechtskräftigen Urteil betreffend die Kraftloserklärung der restlichen, vom Publikum gehaltenen Aktien der Schaffner Holding wird den verbliebenen Aktionären der Angebotspreis als Entschädigung für ihre annullierten Aktien in bar ausbezahlt. Zudem hat die Schaffner Holding bei der SIX Exchange Regulation AG ein Gesuch um Dekotierung der Schaffner Holding Aktien eingereicht, um den Dekotierungsbeschluss der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 7. Dezember 2023 umzusetzen. Die Dekotierung soll nach Vorliegen des rechtskräftigen Kraftloserklärungsurteils erfolgen. Zudem hat die Schaffner Holding durch ein Gesuch an die SIX Exchange Regulation AG eine Ausnahme von verschiedenen Publizitätspflichten im Hinblick auf die Dekotierung erwirkt. Die Ausnahme gilt ab dem Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung dieser Ad-hoc-Mitteilung. Die Abschnitte I bis III der Ausnahme lauten wie folgt: «I. Der Schaffner Holding AG (Emittent) wird unter den Bedingungen, dass (i) das öffentliche Kaufangebot der Tyco Electronics (Schweiz) Holding II GmbH für den Erwerb sämtlicher sich im Publikum befindender Namenaktien der Schaffner Holding AG vollzogen wurde, (ii) Tyco Electronics (Schweiz) Holding II GmbH mindestens 90% der Stimmrechte der Schaffner Holding AG hält und (iii) Schaffner Holding AG ein Dekotierungsgesuch bei SIX Exchange Regulation AG eingereicht hat, bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price Rule nach Art. 10 Abs. 1 der Verordnung der Übernahmekommission über öffentliche Kaufangebote vom 21. August 2008 (Übernahmeverordnung, UEV), bis und mit 30. Mai 2024 von folgenden Pflichten befreit:

a. Veröffentlichung des Geschäftsberichts 2022/2023 (Art. 49 ff. KR i.V.m. Art. 10 ff. Richtlinie Rechnungslegung [RLR] und Art. 9 Ziff. 2.01 (1) Richtlinie Regelmeldepflichten [RLRMP]);

b. Veröffentlichung von Ad hoc-Mitteilungen (Art. 53 KR i.V.m. der Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc-Publizität [RLAhP]), davon ausgenommen ist die Veröffentlichung einer Ad hoc-Mitteilung betreffend die Bekanntgabe des Zeitpunkts der Dekotierung der Namensaktien des Emittenten, sobald dieser bestimmt ist;

c. Offenlegung von Management-Transaktionen (Art. 56 KR);

d. Führung des Unternehmenskalenders (Art. 52 KR);

e. Erfüllung der nachfolgend genannten Regelmeldepflichten (Art. 55 KR i.V.m. Art. 9 der Richtlinie Regelmeldepflichten [RLRMP]):

- Ziff. 1.05 (Änderung des Revisionsorgans); - Ziff. 1.06 (Änderung des Bilanzstichtags); - Ziff. 1.08 (4) (Änderung Weblink zum Unternehmenskalender); - Ziff. 1.08 (5) (Änderung Weblink zu den Jahres- und Halbjahresberichten); - Ziff. 2.01 (Einreichung Finanzbeschlüsse); - Ziff. 3.05 (Beschlüsse betreffend Opting Out/Opting Up); - Ziff. 3.06 (Änderung betreffend Vinkulierungsbestimmungen). II. Die Befreiung gemäss Ziff. I beginnt mit Veröffentlichung der Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss den Vorgaben in Ziff. VI. III. Der Emittent wird bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price Rule von den Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I befreit, sofern und soweit keiner der folgenden Tatbestände bis zum 30. Mai 2024 eintritt: a. Eintritt eines Minderheitsaktionärs oder mehrerer Minderheitsaktionäre in das Verfahren um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten nach Art. 137 des Bundesgesetzes über die Finanzmarktinfrastrukturen und das Marktverhalten im Effekten- und Devisenhandel vom 19. Juni 2015 (Finanzmarktinfrastrukturgesetz, FinfraG) vor dem zuständigen Gericht;

b. Rückzug der Klage um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten vor dem zuständigen Gericht durch die Klägerin oder durch eine Rechtsnachfolgerin;

c. Abweisung der Klage um Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten durch das zuständige Gericht;

d. Weiterzug des Urteils des zuständigen Gerichts betreffend die Kraftloserklärung der Namensaktien des Emittenten. Sollte einer der Tatbestände gemäss dieser Ziffer Bst. a. bis d. bis zum Ablauf der Gültigkeitsdauer der Best Price Rule eintreten, das heisst bis am 30. Mai 2024, leben die Pflichten des Emittenten gemäss Ziff. I umgehend wieder auf.

Im Falle eines Wiederauflebens der Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I, hat der Emittent den Geschäftsbericht 2022/2023 innert acht Wochen ab dem Tag des jeweiligen Wiederauflebens der Pflichten gemäss Ziff. I zu publizieren und SIX Exchange Regulation AG einzureichen (Art. 50 KR i.V.m. Art. 10 ff. RLR und Art. 9 Ziff. 2.01 (1) RLRMP).» --------- This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Schaffner and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. Complete terms and conditions of the offer are set forth in the offer prospectus which was published on September 28, 2023 (the "Offer Prospectus"). Holders of shares in Schaffner are urged to carefully read the Offer Prospectus because it contains important information about the offer. This announcement is not for publication, release or distribution in or into or from any jurisdiction where it would otherwise be prohibited and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. Please also refer to "Legal Disclaimers" below.

Über TE Connectivity TE Connectivity ist ein weltweit führender Industrietechnologieanbieter, der eine sicherere, nachhaltige, produktive und vernetzte Zukunft schafft. Das breite Angebot an Konnektivitäts- und Sensoriklösungen, die sich unter härtesten Anforderungen bewährt haben, ermöglicht Fortschritte in den Sektoren Transport, industrielle Anwendungen, Medizintechnik, Energie, Datenkommunikation und Haushalt. Mit mehr als 85'000 Mitarbeitenden, darunter über 8'000 Ingenieurinnen und Ingenieure, die mit Kunden in rund 140 Ländern zusammenarbeiten, sorgt TE dafür, dass JEDE VERBINDUNG ZÄHLT. Erfahren Sie mehr unter www.te.com und auf LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat und Twitter .

Über Schaffner Schaffner spielt eine entscheidende Rolle beim Aufbau einer nachhaltigen Zukunft im neuen Zeitalter der Elektrifizierung. Das Unternehmen hat seinen Hauptsitz in der Schweiz und verfügt über globale Niederlassungen. Schaffner ist eine weltweit führende Anbieterin von elektromagnetischen Lösungen, die den effizienten und zuverlässigen Betrieb elektronischer Systeme gewährleisten. Die Schaffner Gruppe ist spezialisiert auf EMV-Filterlösungen, Oberwellenfilter, elektromagnetische Komponenten und elektromagnetische Lösungen. Unsere engagierten und kompetenten Mitarbeitenden unterstützen Kunden bei der Entwicklung zuverlässiger elektronischer Geräte und Systeme, die den Normen entsprechen und eine höhere Energieeffizienz bieten. Forward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE Connectivity undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

