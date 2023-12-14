Essity: Strategic review of the Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business concluded

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business remains a part of the Essity Group and thereby the strategic review of the division, which began on April 26 of this year, is concluded.

Essity continuously evaluates its various businesses to increase long-term value creation. In the strategic review of Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe it was concluded that the business as a result of the implemented divisionalization, is a competitive and value-creating part of Essity.

Net sales for the Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business amounted to approximately SEK 9.8bn in 2022. The business encompasses seven production facilities in Belgium, France, Germany and Italy with approximately 1,900 employees.

NB: This is information that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:30 CET on December 14, 2023.?

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709?42 63 38??

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3891772/2494179.pdf Strategic review of the Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business concluded

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strategic-review-of-the-consumer-tissue-private-label-europe-business-concluded-302015873.html