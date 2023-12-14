Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
14.12.23
18:11 Uhr
23,020 Euro
-0,440
-1,88 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,06023,27018:25
23,09023,28018:25
PR Newswire
14.12.2023 | 17:48
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity: Strategic review of the Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business concluded

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business remains a part of the Essity Group and thereby the strategic review of the division, which began on April 26 of this year, is concluded.

Essity continuously evaluates its various businesses to increase long-term value creation. In the strategic review of Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe it was concluded that the business as a result of the implemented divisionalization, is a competitive and value-creating part of Essity.

Net sales for the Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business amounted to approximately SEK 9.8bn in 2022. The business encompasses seven production facilities in Belgium, France, Germany and Italy with approximately 1,900 employees.

NB: This is information that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:30 CET on December 14, 2023.?

Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709?42 63 38??

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3891772/2494179.pdf

Strategic review of the Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe business concluded

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strategic-review-of-the-consumer-tissue-private-label-europe-business-concluded-302015873.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.