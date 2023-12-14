Tecan Group AG: Tecan's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

Männedorf, Switzerland, December 14, 2023 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) announced that its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.



Tecan improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic and strives to match this positive impact with responsible business practices. In 2022, Tecan committed to reduce in line with climate science the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated by its business activities. The Science Based Targets initiative has now validated Tecan's targets:

Overall Net Zero Target

Tecan Group Ltd. commits to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050.

Near-Term Targets

Tecan Group Ltd. commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year. Tecan also commits to increase active annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 34% in 2022 to 100% by 2025, and to continue active annual sourcing of 100% renewable electricity through 2030. Tecan finally commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 42% by 2030 from a 2022 base year.

Long-Term Targets

Tecan Group Ltd. commits to reduce absolute scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions 90% by 2050 from a 2022 base year.

Tecan CEO Achim von Leoprechting says: "Limiting global temperature raise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial average temperatures is still possible if the global community acts decisively. Tecan is committed to playing its part in this effort. We know that reduction of direct emissions is also important to many of our customers, and we're passionate about working with our customers and suppliers in transitioning to a low-carbon economy."

Actions to support this effort as well as further details regarding Tecan's environmental management, governance practices and social impact are described in Tecan's Sustainability Report, which is part of Tecan's Annual Report, as well as at the sustainability page on Tecan.com. Tecan will continue to communicate transparently on these topics at least annually, with the next update in March, 2024.



About the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has more than 3,500 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2022, Tecan generated sales of CHF 1,144 million (USD 1,192 million; EUR 1,144 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

