EDF announces the Redemption of Outstanding Perpetual Subordinated Notes

Capitalized terms used in this press release shall have the meaning given to them in the Final Offering Memorandum dated 14 January 2014 relating to the Notes issued on 22 January 2014.

On 14 December 2023, EDF (BBB stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody's / BBB+ stable Fitch) announces the exercise of its Option to Redeem Outstanding the USD 595 641 000 Hybrid Notes (ISIN US268317AM62 and USF2893TAM83). All currently Outstanding Notes will be Redeemed on the First Call Date (i.e., 22 January 2024), as set out in Section "Redemption" of the Description of Notes in the Final Offering Memorandum.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

