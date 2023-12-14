GOVERNANCE EVOLUTION: SHOWROOMPRIVE CREATES A CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BOARD COMMITTEE

La Plaine Saint Denis, 14 December 2023 - The Board of Directors of Showroomprivé Group, met on 14 December 2023 and decided to create a committee dedicated to corporate social responsibility (CSR) issues, so that all of the Group's CSR challenges, both in terms of strategy and extra-financial reporting, can benefit from supervision at the highest level of the Group's governance. At the same meeting, the Board of Directors appointed the members of this new committee and reviewed the membership of the other Board committees.

Creation of a committee dedicated to corporate social responsibility and its missions

The Board of Directors, in preparation for changes in legal and regulatory requirements in terms of CSR, as well as the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF corporate governance code to which it refers, has decided to create a new committee dedicated to CSR issues. The committee will be responsible for:

examining the Management's CSR policy proposals

proposing and monitoring the achievement of CSR policy objectives

review of extra-financial reporting

issuing recommendations on social and environmental criteria for the variable compensation of executive directors

The CSR Committee will also meet once a year with the Audit Committee to examine all the Group's risks and carry out an overall review of the Group's financial and extra-financial reporting documents.

David Dayan, co-founder of Showroomprivé and Chairman and CEO of Showroomprivé Group, said: "The creation of this committee reflects the ambition of the Group to accelerate the transformation of its activities in order to reconcile growth and responsibility in the best possible way. This reflects the aspirations of our customers, as well as the deep-rooted convictions of all our teams, who are fully committed to reinveting our business model."

The committee will be chaired by Clémence Gastaldi, an independent board member, Olivier Marcheteau, an independent board member, and Brigitte Tambosi, a board member.

Clémence Gastaldi is currently the managing director of the business unit AXA Prévoyance et Patrimoine. She used the framework of « société à mission » to reinforce the social and environmental impact of this business unit.

With an engineering degree from AgroParisTech, Clémence started her career at the Boston Consulting Group, before joining AXA where she was in charge of the strategic planning team. She then created and led the centralized retail marketing and commercial development team of AXA France and then became director of the South-East region for Axa France.

Olivier Marcheteau was Managing Director of French start-up Vestiaire Collective, the world leader in second-hand fashion and luxury goods, from 2014 to 2019.

He began his career with Procter & Gamble then Nike. He moved to Microsoft in 2004 and in 2006 became the MSN Director for France. In 2008 he was appointed head of "consumer products" for Microsoft in France. He arrived at Casino in October 2010 as head of Cdiscount and director of non-food e-commerce for the group and he developed its website, opened up its marketplace and in particular piloted the acquisition of Monshowroom and the launch of Cdiscount in Colombia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Brigitte Tambosi graduated from HEC business school and holds a Master 1 degree (Paris II Panthéon-Assas university) and a Master 2 degree (Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne university) in business and tax law.

She worked as a lawyer in the Paris office of a major Anglo-Saxon law firm for seven years and was involved in several mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions by advising large French and international companies.

In January 2014, she joined the Carrefour group, where she holds the position of Corporate Development Legal Director. She managed legal aspects of various acquisitions, divestments, IPO and strategic partnerships for the group, including in the e-commerce sector.

Composition of the Audit Committee

To enable him to fully carry out his duties as a member of the CSR Committee, the Board of Directors and Olivier Marcheteau agreed that it was justified for him to step down as a member of the Audit Committee.

To replace Olivier Marcheteau, the Board of Directors has appointed Clémence Gastaldi as a new member of the Audit Committee. This will enable the CSR Committee to have members in common with the Audit Committee and the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, who will act as a link between the work of the various committees for all cross-functional topics.

Composition of Board committees

From 1 January 2024, the CSR Committee will comprise the following members:

Clémence Gastaldi, Independent Director, Chair of the CSR Committee

Olivier Marcheteau, Independent Director, Member of the CSR Committee

Brigitte Tambosi, Director, Member of the CSR Committee

With effect from 1 January 2024, the Audit Committee will comprise the following members:

Sophie Moreau-Garenne, Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Cyril Vermeulen, Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee

Clémence Gastaldi, Independent Director, Member of the Audit Committee

Annual results 2023 14 March 2024

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount of transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income

