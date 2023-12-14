HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS AT THE CES 2024 IN LAS VEGAS WITH THE AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPES REGION

HRS AT THE CES 2024 IN LAS VEGAS WITH THE AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPES REGION

Grenoble, 14 December 2023 - HRS , Europe's leading designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, has announced its participation in the Consumer Electronic Show Las Vegas (CES) from 9 to 12 January 2024, the world's largest trade fair dedicated to technological innovation.

CES is the world's leading event for electronics and technological innovation. Every year, this flagship event attracts more than 4,000 companies and 140,000 visitors and generates an impressive business volume of several hundred billion dollars. It is the ideal place to showcase innovations, particularly in tomorrow's mobility, and to meet key players in the technology sector. For several years now, the show has also been a focal point for promoting the greatest advances in decarbonization and commitment to a more sustainable world.

With innovation at the heart of its hydrogen mobility development strategy, HRS has been chosen by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region to present its innovative solutions at CES 2024, as part of a delegation of technology companies from the region. The Region will occupy a dedicated pavilion of almost 300 m² at the heart of Eureka Park, housing 38 companies.

Minalogic (the competitiveness cluster for digital transformation in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region will also be holding a presentation press conference on Monday 18 December 2023 at 11.30 a.m. at the Hôtel de Région in Lyon, in the presence of HRS.

Hassen Rachedi, Founder and CEO of HRS, added: "HRS is honored to represent the innovation of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region at CES Las Vegas 2024. Thanks to the invaluable support of our Region, we look forward to showcasing our innovative solutions at the heart of Eureka Park. Together, let's shape a cleaner, smarter future for hydrogen mobility".



HRS booth at CES 2024: Venetian Expo, Hall G - Booth 60711.32 - Eureka Park



ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

At its new Champagnier site, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2022/2023 revenue of €30.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the company had 135 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

