Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Drills 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Gold

Hosted within 382 m @ 3.1 g/t Gold (Uncut) that traversed 10 high-grade veins
Assays up to 1,610 g/t Gold, 12 Intersections >20 g/t Gold,
Demonstrates continuity of structure and grade
Rising Sun Area Remains Open with Assays Pending for 15 Holes
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the release of SDDSC092, another spectacularly long intersection with extremely high-grades of gold-antimony mineralization including 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au, the third best result on the project to date, at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia, owned 100% by Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") (Figure 5).
Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Two to four rigs continue to drill over the Christmas period in the main drill area at Sunday Creek where 15 holes (SDDSC093-106, 109) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, and four holes (SDDSC0107, 108A, 110, 111) are in drill progress (Figures 1-2).
Highlights:
- SDDSC092 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect included 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au (the third best result on the project to date) and traversed 10 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 1-3) within a broader interval of 382.3 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 382.3 m (uncut). Twelve intervals have >20 g/t Au (up to 1,610 g/t Au), 20 intervals have >15 g/t Au and 8 intervals have >5% Sb (up to 21.2% Sb).
- The hole is a 33 m to 44 m strike extension on the same horizontal level as the previously reported drillhole SDDSC077B (404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)), which traversed 13 individual high grade vein sets (Figure 3).
• Selected highlights include:
- 6.2 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 406.2 m, including:
- 0.3 m @ 58.7 g/t AuEq (29.0 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 412.0 m
- 11.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 424.3 m, including:
- 0.6 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 427.6 m
- 5.4 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (6.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 604.6 m, including:
- 0.6 m @ 51.8 g/t AuEq (51.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.0 m
- 18.3 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 655.1 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 173.8 g/t AuEq (160.0 g/t Au, 8.7% Sb) from 655.1 m
- 1.2 m @ 27.5 g/t AuEq (27.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 668.7 m
- 9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m, including:
- 1.8 m @ 489.4 g/t AuEq (484.5 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 683.1 m
- The Rising Sun area remains open up-dip, down-dip and along strike. 15 holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with 4 holes currently in progress (Figures 1-2).
- Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$105.0 million (C$93.5 million) based on SXG's closing price on December 13, 2023 AEST.
Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "The last three months have been truly outstanding at the Sunday Creek project in Victoria, Australia. Today's release of SDDSC092 contains the third best intersection drilled at the project (9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au) with each of the top five results occurring since September."
"Drilled to test the strike extensions of the high-grade vein sets at the Rising Sun area, SDDSC092 demonstrated greater volume at the property with a 33 m to 44 m strike extension along the "rungs of the ladder" from SDDSC077B, which was released in September and intersected 13 high-grade veins over 404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)."
"Although the summer holiday season is approaching in Australia, we expect a continuous flow of news from Southern Cross Gold which has 15 holes currently in the lab and soon to be released and two to four rigs continuing to drill over the Christmas period."
Results Discussion
SDDSC092 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect included 9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m within a broader interval of 382.3 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 382.3 m (uncut). The hole traversed 10 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 1-3). Twelve intervals have >20 g/t Au (up to 1,610 g/t Au), 20 intervals have >15 g/t Au and 8 intervals have >5% Sb (up to 21.2% Sb).
SDDSC092 drilled a 33 m to 44 m strike extension of multiple mineralized veins at the same horizontal level as previously reported drillhole SDDSC077B ((404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)), which traversed 13 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 3). Selected highlights include:
- 32.8 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 313.0 m
- 6.2 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 406.2 m, including:
- 0.3 m @ 58.7 g/t AuEq (29.0 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 412.0 m
- 11.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 424.3 m, including:
- 0.6 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 427.6 m
- 35.4 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 453.6 m, including:
- 1.7 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 466.8 m
- 12.1 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 566.1 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 31.8 g/t AuEq (27.2 g/t Au, 2.9% Sb) from 570.2 m
- 1.2 m @ 17.0 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 574.2 m
- 5.4 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (6.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 604.6 m, including:
- 0.6 m @ 51.8 g/t AuEq (51.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.0 m
- 0.7 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 649.8 m, including:
- 18.3 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 655.1 m, including:
- 0.2 m @ 173.8 g/t AuEq (160.0 g/t Au, 8.7% Sb) from 655.1 m
- 1.2 m @ 27.5 g/t AuEq (27.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 668.7 m
- 9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m, including:
- 1.8 m @ 489.4 g/t AuEq (484.5 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 683.1 m
At these closer spacings the continuity of high-grade mineralized veins sets is encouraging. The very highest-grade interval in SDDSC092 (0.4 m @ 1,610.0 g/t Au from 684.5 m) intersected the dyke host in the RS80 vein. The closest intersection in the same vein set is SDDSC077B (0.7 m @ 18.2 g/t Au from 700.1 m), was drilled in the altered sediment hanging wall and is located 31 m to the NW. Drillhole SDDSC050 (0.6 m @ 57.6 g/t Au from 713.9 m) also intersected the RS80 vein 44 m below and 12 m along NW along strike from SDDSC092.
Pending Results and Update
With two to four diamond drill rigs operating at site over the Christmas period, and A$11.8M cash (as of August 31, 2023) Southern Cross Gold has stated that it anticipates drilling an additional 19,000 m by April 2024.
Fifteen holes (SDDSC093-106, 109) of those holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with four additional holes (SDDSC107, 108A, 110, 111) currently in progress (Figures 1 and 3).
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.
Figures 1-5 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1- 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated March 25, 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia, including the Rajapalot Au-Co PEA-stage project in Finland, the Skellefteå Au discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also currently holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia, including the Sunday Creek Au-Sb asset.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
|On behalf of the Board,
|Further Information
|www.mawsongold.com
|1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
|"Noora Ahola"
|Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
|Noora Ahola, Interim CEO
|+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC092 reported here (grey box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 4.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 327 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC092 reported here and prior reported drill holes.
Figure 3: Sunday Creek inclined plan with 50 m influence looking down the plane of SDDSC092 (reported here) and SDDSC077 and SDDSC050.
Drill holes SDDSC077B and SDDSC092 lie at the same horizontal level while SDDSC050 is located 50 m below both these holes The very highest-grade interval in SDDSC092 (0.4 m @ 1,610.0 g/t Au from 684.5 m) intersected the dyke host in the RS80 vein. The closest intersection in the same vein set is SDDSC077B (0.7 m @ 18.2 g/t Au from 700.1 m), was drilled in the altered sediment hanging wall and is located 31 m to the NW. Drillhole SDDSC050 (0.6 m @ 57.6 g/t Au from 713.9 m) also intersected the RS80 vein 44 m below and 12 m along NW along strike from SDDSC092.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC092
803.8
Rising Sun
330537
5867882
295.5
79.0
-60
SDDSC093
610.9
Rising Sun
331291
5867823
316.8
271
-47.5
SDDSC094
23.3
Rising Sun
330639
5867846
306.2
68.5
-56
SDDSC094A
359.6
Rising Sun
330639
5867846
306.1
68.5
-56
SDDSC095
368.3
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
271
-53
SDDSC096
347.9
Rising Sun
330639
5867846
306.1
68
-63.5
SDDSC097
62.3
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
276
-50.5
SDDSC097A
575
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
277
-50
SDDSC098
278.5
Rising Sun
330639
5867846
306.1
72
-48.5
SDDSC099
284.7
Rising Sun
330639
5867846
306.1
71.5
-58.5
SDDSC100
1042
Rising Sun
330482
5867891
289.5
74.5
-64
SDDSC101
181.5
Rising Sun
330639
5867846
306.1
63
-37
SDDSC102
596.8
Rising Sun
330537
5867883
295.5
75
-59
SDDSC103
260.6
Rising Sun
330639
5867847
306.1
53
-53
SDDSC104
595.2
Rising Sun
330639
5867847
306.1
64.5
-65.7
SDDSC105
353.6
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
275.3
-55.2
SDDSC106
653.5
Apolo
331291
5867823
316.8
279.5
-53
SDDSC107
In progress plan 860 m
Rising Sun
330537
5867883
295.5
77.5
-62
SDDSC108A
In progress plan 900 m
Apollo
331464
5867865
333
272.5
-50
SDDSC109
520.9
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
273.5
-44.5
SDDSC110
In progress plan 700 m
Rising Sun
330482
5867892
289.5
78
-66
SDDSC111
In progress plan 510 m
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
270
-38
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC092 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To
(m)
Length (m)
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
SDDSC092
313.00
345.82
32.8
0.9
0.2
1.3
including
314.00
315.00
1.0
4.5
0.4
5.1
including
335.92
336.95
1.0
3.9
1.8
6.8
including
344.35
344.85
0.5
10.6
0.0
10.7
SDDSC092
396.60
396.95
0.3
0.3
5.2
8.6
SDDSC092
402.55
402.85
0.3
9.9
20.2
41.8
SDDSC092
406.15
412.30
6.2
2.1
1.2
4.1
including
408.30
408.60
0.3
9.2
4.2
15.9
including
411.98
412.30
0.3
29.0
18.8
58.7
SDDSC092
424.30
436.00
11.7
2.8
1.1
4.4
including
427.55
428.10
0.6
48.6
18.8
78.3
SDDSC092
453.60
489.00
35.4
1.1
0.1
1.3
including
461.40
461.70
0.3
7.7
0.5
8.5
including
466.80
468.50
1.7
7.9
0.3
8.4
including
479.00
479.84
0.8
10.7
0.1
10.9
including
485.00
485.40
0.4
0.6
2.8
5.1
SDDSC092
549.35
549.50
0.1
2.2
2.9
6.7
SDDSC092
566.13
578.23
12.1
2.0
0.4
2.5
including
570.21
570.40
0.2
27.2
2.9
31.8
including
574.18
575.37
1.2
12.6
2.8
17.0
SDDSC092
583.95
584.15
0.2
1.5
4.3
8.3
SDDSC092
604.60
610.00
5.4
6.2
0.0
6.2
including
604.60
605.00
0.4
7.0
0.3
7.6
including
609.00
609.58
0.6
51.7
0.1
51.8
SDDSC092
649.80
650.50
0.7
5.0
3.2
10.1
SDDSC092
655.10
673.40
18.3
4.4
0.4
5.0
including
655.10
655.30
0.2
160.0
8.7
173.8
including
657.70
658.30
0.6
6.3
1.1
8.1
including
661.00
661.18
0.2
1.0
4.6
8.2
including
662.75
662.97
0.2
7.3
7.5
19.1
including
668.70
669.90
1.2
27.1
0.3
27.5
SDDSC092
677.00
686.29
9.3
94.9
0.6
95.9
including
683.07
684.88
1.8
484.5
3.1
489.4
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC092 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.
Hole-ID
From
To
Length
Au g/t
Sb%
AuEq g/t
SDDSC092
295.05
295.35
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
303.95
304.25
0.3
3.3
2.4
7.2
SDDSC092
304.25
305.00
0.8
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
305.00
306.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
306.00
307.00
1.0
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC092
307.00
308.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
308.00
309.00
1.0
0.4
1.2
2.2
SDDSC092
309.00
310.00
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
311.00
312.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
313.00
314.00
1.0
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC092
314.00
315.00
1.0
4.5
0.4
5.1
SDDSC092
316.00
317.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
317.00
318.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
318.00
318.90
0.9
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC092
318.90
319.40
0.5
0.9
2.5
4.9
SDDSC092
319.40
320.00
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
320.00
321.00
1.0
1.8
0.0
1.8
SDDSC092
321.00
322.00
1.0
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
322.00
323.00
1.0
1.3
0.1
1.5
SDDSC092
323.00
324.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
324.00
324.40
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC092
324.40
324.82
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC092
324.82
325.30
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC092
325.30
326.00
0.7
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC092
326.00
326.50
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC092
326.50
326.90
0.4
0.0
0.1
0.2
SDDSC092
326.90
327.52
0.6
1.4
0.6
2.3
SDDSC092
327.52
327.85
0.3
0.4
1.3
2.5
SDDSC092
327.85
328.15
0.3
0.1
2.6
4.3
SDDSC092
328.15
328.65
0.5
0.1
1.2
2.0
SDDSC092
328.65
329.08
0.4
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC092
329.08
330.02
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
330.02
330.70
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
330.70
331.10
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
331.10
331.60
0.5
0.2
1.0
1.8
SDDSC092
331.60
332.00
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
332.45
332.75
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
333.30
333.50
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC092
333.50
333.98
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
333.98
334.18
0.2
0.9
0.0
1.0
SDDSC092
334.18
334.62
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
334.62
334.92
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC092
334.92
335.30
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
335.30
335.62
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC092
335.62
335.92
0.3
3.0
0.1
3.3
SDDSC092
335.92
336.32
0.4
2.9
4.2
9.5
SDDSC092
336.32
336.65
0.3
2.0
0.1
2.1
SDDSC092
336.65
336.95
0.3
7.4
0.5
8.2
SDDSC092
336.95
337.30
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
337.30
337.70
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
337.70
338.12
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
338.12
338.43
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
339.00
339.57
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
339.57
339.95
0.4
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC092
339.95
340.30
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
340.30
340.60
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
340.60
341.00
0.4
1.4
0.1
1.5
SDDSC092
341.00
341.35
0.4
1.7
0.5
2.5
SDDSC092
341.35
341.65
0.3
2.0
0.5
2.7
SDDSC092
341.65
342.13
0.5
1.8
0.1
2.0
SDDSC092
342.13
342.53
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
343.35
343.75
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
343.75
344.35
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
344.35
344.85
0.5
10.6
0.0
10.7
SDDSC092
344.85
345.15
0.3
0.9
0.8
2.1
SDDSC092
345.15
345.40
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
345.40
345.82
0.4
0.7
0.7
1.8
SDDSC092
345.82
346.55
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
346.55
347.20
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
350.35
350.75
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
350.75
351.30
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
351.30
351.60
0.3
0.8
0.9
2.1
SDDSC092
365.45
366.30
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
366.30
367.00
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
374.60
375.60
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
377.20
377.55
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC092
378.00
378.30
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
380.80
381.10
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
381.10
381.45
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
384.40
384.85
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
384.85
385.60
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
385.60
386.00
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
386.00
387.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
390.70
391.33
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
391.33
391.95
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
391.95
392.35
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
392.35
392.60
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
396.30
396.60
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
396.60
396.95
0.4
0.3
5.2
8.6
SDDSC092
396.95
397.50
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC092
397.50
398.00
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
398.00
398.30
0.3
2.9
0.3
3.4
SDDSC092
398.30
399.05
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
399.85
400.40
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
400.40
400.75
0.4
1.3
0.3
1.8
SDDSC092
402.55
402.85
0.3
9.9
20.2
41.8
SDDSC092
402.85
403.37
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
403.37
404.25
0.9
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC092
405.20
406.15
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
406.15
407.15
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
407.15
407.65
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
408.30
408.60
0.3
9.2
4.2
15.9
SDDSC092
408.60
409.10
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
409.10
409.40
0.3
0.4
0.9
1.7
SDDSC092
411.10
411.98
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
411.98
412.30
0.3
29.0
18.8
58.7
SDDSC092
413.52
414.50
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
414.50
415.20
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
416.30
416.85
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
416.85
417.70
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
417.70
418.25
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
419.10
419.50
0.4
3.9
1.0
5.4
SDDSC092
419.50
419.95
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
420.60
420.90
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
420.90
421.20
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC092
421.85
422.30
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
423.95
424.30
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
424.30
424.70
0.4
1.7
0.4
2.3
SDDSC092
424.70
425.45
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
425.85
426.15
0.3
1.2
0.4
1.8
SDDSC092
426.15
426.80
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
426.80
427.10
0.3
1.0
0.1
1.1
SDDSC092
427.10
427.55
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC092
427.55
428.10
0.6
48.6
18.8
78.3
SDDSC092
428.10
428.60
0.5
2.0
1.4
4.1
SDDSC092
428.60
429.05
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC092
429.05
430.05
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
430.95
431.25
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
431.25
431.60
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
431.60
431.90
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
431.90
432.20
0.3
0.7
0.4
1.4
SDDSC092
432.20
432.65
0.5
0.5
0.4
1.2
SDDSC092
432.65
433.30
0.7
0.6
0.8
1.9
SDDSC092
433.30
433.85
0.6
0.8
0.1
0.9
SDDSC092
433.85
434.50
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
434.50
435.05
0.6
0.7
0.1
0.7
SDDSC092
435.05
435.50
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
435.50
436.00
0.5
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
436.00
436.45
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
436.90
437.20
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
438.05
438.55
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
441.50
441.95
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
442.35
442.77
0.4
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC092
442.77
443.15
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
443.15
443.85
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
443.85
444.25
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
444.25
444.55
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
444.55
445.55
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
445.55
446.50
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
447.00
448.00
1.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
448.00
449.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
449.00
449.50
0.5
0.3
0.2
0.6
SDDSC092
449.50
450.50
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
450.50
450.75
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
450.75
451.00
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
451.00
452.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
452.00
452.90
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
452.90
453.10
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
453.10
453.60
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
453.60
453.90
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
453.90
454.30
0.4
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
454.30
455.00
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
455.00
455.70
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
455.70
456.20
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
456.20
456.95
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
456.95
457.50
0.6
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC092
457.50
458.30
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
458.30
458.90
0.6
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
459.90
460.50
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
460.50
460.80
0.3
1.5
0.1
1.6
SDDSC092
460.80
461.40
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
461.40
461.70
0.3
7.7
0.5
8.5
SDDSC092
462.35
462.60
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
462.70
463.30
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
463.30
463.50
0.2
1.4
0.4
1.9
SDDSC092
463.50
464.50
1.0
2.1
0.5
2.8
SDDSC092
464.50
465.20
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
465.20
465.80
0.6
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC092
466.80
467.20
0.4
16.4
0.4
17.1
SDDSC092
467.20
467.75
0.6
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC092
467.75
468.00
0.3
5.3
0.4
6.0
SDDSC092
468.00
468.50
0.5
10.5
0.3
11.0
SDDSC092
468.50
468.80
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
468.80
469.00
0.2
2.5
0.7
3.6
SDDSC092
469.00
469.30
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC092
469.30
469.70
0.4
0.6
0.5
1.5
SDDSC092
469.70
469.90
0.2
1.6
0.7
2.7
SDDSC092
471.10
471.98
0.9
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC092
471.98
472.66
0.7
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC092
472.66
473.41
0.8
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC092
473.41
473.90
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
473.90
474.16
0.3
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
474.16
474.49
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
474.49
475.20
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
475.20
476.14
0.9
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
476.14
477.00
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
477.00
477.64
0.6
2.0
0.5
2.7
SDDSC092
477.64
478.43
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
478.43
479.00
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
479.00
479.84
0.8
10.7
0.1
10.9
SDDSC092
479.84
480.05
0.2
3.9
0.3
4.3
SDDSC092
480.05
481.04
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
481.04
481.21
0.2
2.7
0.3
3.2
SDDSC092
481.21
481.72
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC092
481.72
482.46
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
482.46
482.69
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
482.69
483.34
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
483.34
484.31
1.0
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC092
484.31
485.00
0.7
0.8
0.4
1.3
SDDSC092
485.00
485.40
0.4
0.6
2.8
5.1
SDDSC092
485.97
486.48
0.5
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC092
487.52
488.45
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
488.45
488.66
0.2
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC092
488.66
489.00
0.3
1.1
0.1
1.3
SDDSC092
490.42
490.57
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
492.31
492.56
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
493.21
493.82
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
493.82
494.00
0.2
1.0
1.0
2.5
SDDSC092
494.00
494.39
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
494.39
494.61
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.7
SDDSC092
494.61
495.37
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
495.37
496.26
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
496.26
496.64
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
496.64
496.80
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
497.75
497.94
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
497.94
499.06
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
505.13
505.33
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
507.14
507.58
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
509.33
509.77
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
509.77
509.93
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
509.93
510.23
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
525.91
526.08
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
526.74
526.92
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
526.92
527.15
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
527.83
528.57
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
530.29
530.58
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
534.04
534.40
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
542.00
542.91
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
542.91
543.17
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
543.17
543.91
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
543.91
544.92
1.0
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC092
544.92
545.21
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.9
SDDSC092
545.21
545.95
0.7
0.2
0.4
0.9
SDDSC092
545.95
546.36
0.4
0.4
0.3
0.8
SDDSC092
546.36
546.65
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.8
SDDSC092
546.65
547.31
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
547.31
547.50
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC092
547.50
547.81
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC092
547.81
547.95
0.1
0.6
0.4
1.1
SDDSC092
547.95
548.51
0.6
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC092
548.51
548.75
0.2
0.4
2.8
4.8
SDDSC092
548.75
549.11
0.4
0.4
2.9
5.0
SDDSC092
549.11
549.35
0.2
0.7
1.5
3.0
SDDSC092
549.35
549.50
0.2
2.2
2.9
6.7
SDDSC092
549.50
550.18
0.7
0.5
0.8
1.8
SDDSC092
550.18
550.83
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
550.83
552.00
1.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
554.73
555.03
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
555.03
555.56
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
556.09
556.34
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
556.34
557.00
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
557.00
558.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
558.00
559.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
559.00
560.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
560.00
561.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
561.00
561.90
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
561.90
562.11
0.2
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC092
562.11
563.00
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
563.00
564.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
564.00
565.00
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
565.91
566.13
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
566.13
566.47
0.3
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC092
566.47
567.30
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
567.30
568.12
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
568.12
568.96
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
568.96
569.20
0.2
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC092
569.20
569.89
0.7
1.4
0.2
1.7
SDDSC092
569.89
570.21
0.3
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC092
570.21
570.40
0.2
27.2
2.9
31.8
SDDSC092
570.40
571.00
0.6
0.8
0.1
1.0
SDDSC092
571.00
572.00
1.0
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC092
573.00
573.21
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
573.21
574.18
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
574.18
574.28
0.1
9.0
0.6
10.0
SDDSC092
574.28
575.07
0.8
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
575.07
575.20
0.1
79.0
21.2
112.5
SDDSC092
575.20
575.37
0.2
22.5
2.8
26.9
SDDSC092
575.37
576.00
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
576.00
576.28
0.3
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC092
576.28
576.90
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
576.90
577.11
0.2
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
577.11
577.85
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
577.85
578.23
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
579.41
579.62
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
580.81
581.17
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
582.25
582.73
0.5
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC092
583.95
584.15
0.2
1.5
4.3
8.3
SDDSC092
588.29
588.64
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
588.64
588.86
0.2
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC092
588.86
589.67
0.8
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC092
590.57
590.99
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
591.66
592.20
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
595.01
596.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
603.09
603.64
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
604.60
605.00
0.4
7.0
0.3
7.6
SDDSC092
607.40
608.10
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
608.10
608.60
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
609.00
609.58
0.6
51.7
0.1
51.8
SDDSC092
609.58
610.00
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
614.00
615.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
615.00
615.50
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
616.70
617.40
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
618.00
619.00
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
619.00
619.80
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
619.80
620.70
0.9
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
621.20
621.65
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
621.65
622.20
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
622.20
622.80
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
623.60
624.10
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
624.10
625.00
0.9
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
625.00
626.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
626.90
627.20
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC092
628.20
628.85
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
628.85
629.30
0.5
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC092
629.30
630.10
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
630.10
630.90
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
631.50
632.00
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
632.00
632.80
0.8
2.9
1.0
4.5
SDDSC092
632.80
633.20
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC092
633.20
634.00
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
634.00
635.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
638.35
639.00
0.7
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC092
639.00
640.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
640.30
641.20
0.9
2.1
0.1
2.3
SDDSC092
641.20
642.20
1.0
1.1
0.0
1.1
SDDSC092
643.20
643.80
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
644.50
644.90
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC092
644.90
645.40
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
646.70
646.90
0.2
2.4
2.4
6.2
SDDSC092
646.90
647.50
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
647.75
648.00
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
649.80
650.50
0.7
5.0
3.2
10.1
SDDSC092
651.10
651.30
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
655.10
655.30
0.2
160.0
8.7
173.8
SDDSC092
655.30
655.70
0.4
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC092
657.70
658.30
0.6
6.3
1.1
8.1
SDDSC092
658.30
659.15
0.9
3.9
0.5
4.7
SDDSC092
660.00
661.00
1.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC092
661.00
661.18
0.2
1.0
4.6
8.2
SDDSC092
661.18
661.72
0.5
0.4
0.3
0.9
SDDSC092
661.72
662.75
1.0
0.8
0.1
0.9
SDDSC092
662.75
662.97
0.2
7.3
7.5
19.1
SDDSC092
662.97
663.20
0.2
0.4
0.4
1.0
SDDSC092
663.20
663.50
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC092
663.50
664.00
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC092
664.00
664.40
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
664.66
665.40
0.7
2.6
0.4
3.1
SDDSC092
665.40
665.81
0.4
0.6
0.5
1.4
SDDSC092
665.81
666.81
1.0
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC092
667.52
668.00
0.5
1.0
0.1
1.1
SDDSC092
668.00
668.70
0.7
2.2
0.1
2.3
SDDSC092
668.70
668.85
0.2
12.0
0.4
12.6
SDDSC092
668.85
669.25
0.4
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
669.25
669.75
0.5
0.8
0.4
1.5
SDDSC092
669.75
669.90
0.2
200.0
0.6
200.9
SDDSC092
669.90
670.88
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
670.88
671.50
0.6
1.3
0.5
2.0
SDDSC092
671.50
671.84
0.3
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC092
671.84
672.48
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
672.48
673.00
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
673.00
673.40
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC092
674.00
675.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
677.00
678.00
1.0
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC092
678.00
679.00
1.0
1.4
0.0
1.4
SDDSC092
679.00
680.00
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
680.00
681.00
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
681.00
681.60
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
681.60
682.27
0.7
2.1
0.1
2.3
SDDSC092
682.27
683.07
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
683.07
683.27
0.2
338.0
0.7
339.1
SDDSC092
683.27
683.84
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
683.84
684.15
0.3
72.1
2.1
75.4
SDDSC092
684.15
684.45
0.3
315.0
13.2
335.9
SDDSC092
684.45
684.88
0.4
1610.0
2.0
1613.2
SDDSC092
684.88
685.35
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC092
685.35
685.75
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC092
685.75
686.29
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
688.15
689.00
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
689.51
690.00
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
690.00
690.75
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
690.75
691.30
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
691.30
692.07
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
693.05
693.55
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
693.55
694.38
0.8
0.0
0.1
0.1
SDDSC092
698.00
699.00
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
704.80
705.94
1.1
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
705.94
706.76
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
706.76
707.70
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
707.70
708.13
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
709.00
709.60
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
709.60
710.10
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC092
710.10
710.40
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC092
710.40
711.20
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
711.20
711.90
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
711.90
712.35
0.5
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC092
712.35
713.00
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
713.00
713.75
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
717.00
717.90
0.9
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC092
717.90
718.80
0.9
1.5
0.0
1.5
SDDSC092
718.80
719.80
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
719.80
720.80
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
720.80
721.80
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
722.80
723.80
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
727.85
728.60
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
728.60
729.05
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
729.05
729.55
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
735.45
736.10
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
737.10
737.80
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
737.80
738.10
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC092
774.95
776.00
1.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC092
776.00
777.04
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited
View the original press release on accesswire.com