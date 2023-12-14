Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA2M | ISIN: CA5777891006 | Ticker-Symbol: MXR
Tradegate
14.12.23
15:39 Uhr
0,222 Euro
+0,010
+4,72 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAWSON GOLD LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2200,23019:44
0,2190,22719:17
ACCESSWIRE
14.12.2023 | 18:26
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Drills 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Gold

Hosted within 382 m @ 3.1 g/t Gold (Uncut) that traversed 10 high-grade veins

Assays up to 1,610 g/t Gold, 12 Intersections >20 g/t Gold,

Demonstrates continuity of structure and grade

Rising Sun Area Remains Open with Assays Pending for 15 Holes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces the release of SDDSC092, another spectacularly long intersection with extremely high-grades of gold-antimony mineralization including 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au, the third best result on the project to date, at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia, owned 100% by Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") (Figure 5).

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Two to four rigs continue to drill over the Christmas period in the main drill area at Sunday Creek where 15 holes (SDDSC093-106, 109) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, and four holes (SDDSC0107, 108A, 110, 111) are in drill progress (Figures 1-2).

Highlights:

  • SDDSC092 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect included 9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au (the third best result on the project to date) and traversed 10 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 1-3) within a broader interval of 382.3 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 382.3 m (uncut). Twelve intervals have >20 g/t Au (up to 1,610 g/t Au), 20 intervals have >15 g/t Au and 8 intervals have >5% Sb (up to 21.2% Sb).
  • The hole is a 33 m to 44 m strike extension on the same horizontal level as the previously reported drillhole SDDSC077B (404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)), which traversed 13 individual high grade vein sets (Figure 3).

• Selected highlights include:

  • 6.2 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 406.2 m, including:
    • 0.3 m @ 58.7 g/t AuEq (29.0 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 412.0 m
    • 11.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 424.3 m, including:
      • 0.6 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 427.6 m
    • 5.4 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (6.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 604.6 m, including:
      • 0.6 m @ 51.8 g/t AuEq (51.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.0 m
    • 18.3 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 655.1 m, including:
      • 0.2 m @ 173.8 g/t AuEq (160.0 g/t Au, 8.7% Sb) from 655.1 m
      • 1.2 m @ 27.5 g/t AuEq (27.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 668.7 m
    • 9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m, including:
      • 1.8 m @ 489.4 g/t AuEq (484.5 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 683.1 m
  • The Rising Sun area remains open up-dip, down-dip and along strike. 15 holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with 4 holes currently in progress (Figures 1-2).
  • Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$105.0 million (C$93.5 million) based on SXG's closing price on December 13, 2023 AEST.

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "The last three months have been truly outstanding at the Sunday Creek project in Victoria, Australia. Today's release of SDDSC092 contains the third best intersection drilled at the project (9.3 m @ 94.9 g/t Au) with each of the top five results occurring since September."

"Drilled to test the strike extensions of the high-grade vein sets at the Rising Sun area, SDDSC092 demonstrated greater volume at the property with a 33 m to 44 m strike extension along the "rungs of the ladder" from SDDSC077B, which was released in September and intersected 13 high-grade veins over 404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)."

"Although the summer holiday season is approaching in Australia, we expect a continuous flow of news from Southern Cross Gold which has 15 holes currently in the lab and soon to be released and two to four rigs continuing to drill over the Christmas period."

Results Discussion

SDDSC092 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect included 9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m within a broader interval of 382.3 m @ 3.4 g/t AuEq (3.1 g/t Au, 0.2 %Sb) from 382.3 m (uncut). The hole traversed 10 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 1-3). Twelve intervals have >20 g/t Au (up to 1,610 g/t Au), 20 intervals have >15 g/t Au and 8 intervals have >5% Sb (up to 21.2% Sb).

SDDSC092 drilled a 33 m to 44 m strike extension of multiple mineralized veins at the same horizontal level as previously reported drillhole SDDSC077B ((404.4 m @ 5.6 g/t AuEq (uncut)), which traversed 13 individual high grade vein sets (Figures 3). Selected highlights include:

  • 32.8 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 313.0 m
  • 6.2 m @ 4.1 g/t AuEq (2.1 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 406.2 m, including:
    • 0.3 m @ 58.7 g/t AuEq (29.0 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 412.0 m
  • 11.7 m @ 4.4 g/t AuEq (2.8 g/t Au, 1.1% Sb) from 424.3 m, including:
    • 0.6 m @ 78.3 g/t AuEq (48.6 g/t Au, 18.8% Sb) from 427.6 m
  • 35.4 m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 453.6 m, including:
    • 1.7 m @ 8.4 g/t AuEq (7.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 466.8 m
  • 12.1 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (2.0 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 566.1 m, including:
    • 0.2 m @ 31.8 g/t AuEq (27.2 g/t Au, 2.9% Sb) from 570.2 m
    • 1.2 m @ 17.0 g/t AuEq (12.6 g/t Au, 2.8% Sb) from 574.2 m
  • 5.4 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (6.2 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 604.6 m, including:
    • 0.6 m @ 51.8 g/t AuEq (51.7 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 609.0 m
  • 0.7 m @ 10.1 g/t AuEq (5.0 g/t Au, 3.2% Sb) from 649.8 m, including:
  • 18.3 m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 655.1 m, including:
    • 0.2 m @ 173.8 g/t AuEq (160.0 g/t Au, 8.7% Sb) from 655.1 m
    • 1.2 m @ 27.5 g/t AuEq (27.1 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 668.7 m
  • 9.3 m @ 95.9 g/t AuEq (94.9 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 677.0 m, including:
    • 1.8 m @ 489.4 g/t AuEq (484.5 g/t Au, 3.1% Sb) from 683.1 m

At these closer spacings the continuity of high-grade mineralized veins sets is encouraging. The very highest-grade interval in SDDSC092 (0.4 m @ 1,610.0 g/t Au from 684.5 m) intersected the dyke host in the RS80 vein. The closest intersection in the same vein set is SDDSC077B (0.7 m @ 18.2 g/t Au from 700.1 m), was drilled in the altered sediment hanging wall and is located 31 m to the NW. Drillhole SDDSC050 (0.6 m @ 57.6 g/t Au from 713.9 m) also intersected the RS80 vein 44 m below and 12 m along NW along strike from SDDSC092.

Pending Results and Update

With two to four diamond drill rigs operating at site over the Christmas period, and A$11.8M cash (as of August 31, 2023) Southern Cross Gold has stated that it anticipates drilling an additional 19,000 m by April 2024.

Fifteen holes (SDDSC093-106, 109) of those holes are currently being processed and analyzed, with four additional holes (SDDSC107, 108A, 110, 111) currently in progress (Figures 1 and 3).

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.

Figures 1-5 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1- 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness. Lower grades were cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated March 25, 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%).

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW)(FRANKFURT:MXR)(OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia, including the Rajapalot Au-Co PEA-stage project in Finland, the Skellefteå Au discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also currently holds 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia, including the Sunday Creek Au-Sb asset.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,
Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
"Noora Ahola" Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
Noora Ahola, Interim CEO +1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC092 reported here (grey box), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes. For location see Figure 4.


Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 327 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets. Showing SDDSC092 reported here and prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek inclined plan with 50 m influence looking down the plane of SDDSC092 (reported here) and SDDSC077 and SDDSC050.

Drill holes SDDSC077B and SDDSC092 lie at the same horizontal level while SDDSC050 is located 50 m below both these holes The very highest-grade interval in SDDSC092 (0.4 m @ 1,610.0 g/t Au from 684.5 m) intersected the dyke host in the RS80 vein. The closest intersection in the same vein set is SDDSC077B (0.7 m @ 18.2 g/t Au from 700.1 m), was drilled in the altered sediment hanging wall and is located 31 m to the NW. Drillhole SDDSC050 (0.6 m @ 57.6 g/t Au from 713.9 m) also intersected the RS80 vein 44 m below and 12 m along NW along strike from SDDSC092.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.

Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

Hole_ID

Depth (m)

Prospect

East GDA94_Z55

North GDA94_Z55

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

SDDSC092

803.8

Rising Sun

330537

5867882

295.5

79.0

-60

SDDSC093

610.9

Rising Sun

331291

5867823

316.8

271

-47.5

SDDSC094

23.3

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.2

68.5

-56

SDDSC094A

359.6

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

68.5

-56

SDDSC095

368.3

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

271

-53

SDDSC096

347.9

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

68

-63.5

SDDSC097

62.3

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

276

-50.5

SDDSC097A

575

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

277

-50

SDDSC098

278.5

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

72

-48.5

SDDSC099

284.7

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

71.5

-58.5

SDDSC100

1042

Rising Sun

330482

5867891

289.5

74.5

-64

SDDSC101

181.5

Rising Sun

330639

5867846

306.1

63

-37

SDDSC102

596.8

Rising Sun

330537

5867883

295.5

75

-59

SDDSC103

260.6

Rising Sun

330639

5867847

306.1

53

-53

SDDSC104

595.2

Rising Sun

330639

5867847

306.1

64.5

-65.7

SDDSC105

353.6

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

275.3

-55.2

SDDSC106

653.5

Apolo

331291

5867823

316.8

279.5

-53

SDDSC107

In progress plan 860 m

Rising Sun

330537

5867883

295.5

77.5

-62

SDDSC108A

In progress plan 900 m

Apollo

331464

5867865

333

272.5

-50

SDDSC109

520.9

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

273.5

-44.5

SDDSC110

In progress plan 700 m

Rising Sun

330482

5867892

289.5

78

-66

SDDSC111

In progress plan 510 m

Apollo

331291

5867823

316.8

270

-38

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC092 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Hole-ID

From (m)

To

(m)

Length (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC092

313.00

345.82

32.8

0.9

0.2

1.3

including

314.00

315.00

1.0

4.5

0.4

5.1

including

335.92

336.95

1.0

3.9

1.8

6.8

including

344.35

344.85

0.5

10.6

0.0

10.7

SDDSC092

396.60

396.95

0.3

0.3

5.2

8.6

SDDSC092

402.55

402.85

0.3

9.9

20.2

41.8

SDDSC092

406.15

412.30

6.2

2.1

1.2

4.1

including

408.30

408.60

0.3

9.2

4.2

15.9

including

411.98

412.30

0.3

29.0

18.8

58.7

SDDSC092

424.30

436.00

11.7

2.8

1.1

4.4

including

427.55

428.10

0.6

48.6

18.8

78.3

SDDSC092

453.60

489.00

35.4

1.1

0.1

1.3

including

461.40

461.70

0.3

7.7

0.5

8.5

including

466.80

468.50

1.7

7.9

0.3

8.4

including

479.00

479.84

0.8

10.7

0.1

10.9

including

485.00

485.40

0.4

0.6

2.8

5.1

SDDSC092

549.35

549.50

0.1

2.2

2.9

6.7

SDDSC092

566.13

578.23

12.1

2.0

0.4

2.5

including

570.21

570.40

0.2

27.2

2.9

31.8

including

574.18

575.37

1.2

12.6

2.8

17.0

SDDSC092

583.95

584.15

0.2

1.5

4.3

8.3

SDDSC092

604.60

610.00

5.4

6.2

0.0

6.2

including

604.60

605.00

0.4

7.0

0.3

7.6

including

609.00

609.58

0.6

51.7

0.1

51.8

SDDSC092

649.80

650.50

0.7

5.0

3.2

10.1

SDDSC092

655.10

673.40

18.3

4.4

0.4

5.0

including

655.10

655.30

0.2

160.0

8.7

173.8

including

657.70

658.30

0.6

6.3

1.1

8.1

including

661.00

661.18

0.2

1.0

4.6

8.2

including

662.75

662.97

0.2

7.3

7.5

19.1

including

668.70

669.90

1.2

27.1

0.3

27.5

SDDSC092

677.00

686.29

9.3

94.9

0.6

95.9

including

683.07

684.88

1.8

484.5

3.1

489.4

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC092 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole-ID

From

To

Length

Au g/t

Sb%

AuEq g/t

SDDSC092

295.05

295.35

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

303.95

304.25

0.3

3.3

2.4

7.2

SDDSC092

304.25

305.00

0.8

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

305.00

306.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

306.00

307.00

1.0

0.3

0.1

0.5

SDDSC092

307.00

308.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

308.00

309.00

1.0

0.4

1.2

2.2

SDDSC092

309.00

310.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

311.00

312.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

313.00

314.00

1.0

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC092

314.00

315.00

1.0

4.5

0.4

5.1

SDDSC092

316.00

317.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

317.00

318.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

318.00

318.90

0.9

0.9

0.1

1.0

SDDSC092

318.90

319.40

0.5

0.9

2.5

4.9

SDDSC092

319.40

320.00

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

320.00

321.00

1.0

1.8

0.0

1.8

SDDSC092

321.00

322.00

1.0

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

322.00

323.00

1.0

1.3

0.1

1.5

SDDSC092

323.00

324.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

324.00

324.40

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC092

324.40

324.82

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC092

324.82

325.30

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC092

325.30

326.00

0.7

0.2

0.1

0.4

SDDSC092

326.00

326.50

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC092

326.50

326.90

0.4

0.0

0.1

0.2

SDDSC092

326.90

327.52

0.6

1.4

0.6

2.3

SDDSC092

327.52

327.85

0.3

0.4

1.3

2.5

SDDSC092

327.85

328.15

0.3

0.1

2.6

4.3

SDDSC092

328.15

328.65

0.5

0.1

1.2

2.0

SDDSC092

328.65

329.08

0.4

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC092

329.08

330.02

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

330.02

330.70

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

330.70

331.10

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

331.10

331.60

0.5

0.2

1.0

1.8

SDDSC092

331.60

332.00

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

332.45

332.75

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

333.30

333.50

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC092

333.50

333.98

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

333.98

334.18

0.2

0.9

0.0

1.0

SDDSC092

334.18

334.62

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

334.62

334.92

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC092

334.92

335.30

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

335.30

335.62

0.3

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC092

335.62

335.92

0.3

3.0

0.1

3.3

SDDSC092

335.92

336.32

0.4

2.9

4.2

9.5

SDDSC092

336.32

336.65

0.3

2.0

0.1

2.1

SDDSC092

336.65

336.95

0.3

7.4

0.5

8.2

SDDSC092

336.95

337.30

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

337.30

337.70

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

337.70

338.12

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

338.12

338.43

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

339.00

339.57

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

339.57

339.95

0.4

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC092

339.95

340.30

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

340.30

340.60

0.3

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

340.60

341.00

0.4

1.4

0.1

1.5

SDDSC092

341.00

341.35

0.4

1.7

0.5

2.5

SDDSC092

341.35

341.65

0.3

2.0

0.5

2.7

SDDSC092

341.65

342.13

0.5

1.8

0.1

2.0

SDDSC092

342.13

342.53

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

343.35

343.75

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

343.75

344.35

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

344.35

344.85

0.5

10.6

0.0

10.7

SDDSC092

344.85

345.15

0.3

0.9

0.8

2.1

SDDSC092

345.15

345.40

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

345.40

345.82

0.4

0.7

0.7

1.8

SDDSC092

345.82

346.55

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

346.55

347.20

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

350.35

350.75

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

350.75

351.30

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

351.30

351.60

0.3

0.8

0.9

2.1

SDDSC092

365.45

366.30

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

366.30

367.00

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

374.60

375.60

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

377.20

377.55

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC092

378.00

378.30

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

380.80

381.10

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

381.10

381.45

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

384.40

384.85

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

384.85

385.60

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

385.60

386.00

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

386.00

387.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

390.70

391.33

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

391.33

391.95

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

391.95

392.35

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

392.35

392.60

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

396.30

396.60

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

396.60

396.95

0.4

0.3

5.2

8.6

SDDSC092

396.95

397.50

0.6

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC092

397.50

398.00

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

398.00

398.30

0.3

2.9

0.3

3.4

SDDSC092

398.30

399.05

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

399.85

400.40

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

400.40

400.75

0.4

1.3

0.3

1.8

SDDSC092

402.55

402.85

0.3

9.9

20.2

41.8

SDDSC092

402.85

403.37

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

403.37

404.25

0.9

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC092

405.20

406.15

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

406.15

407.15

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

407.15

407.65

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

408.30

408.60

0.3

9.2

4.2

15.9

SDDSC092

408.60

409.10

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

409.10

409.40

0.3

0.4

0.9

1.7

SDDSC092

411.10

411.98

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

411.98

412.30

0.3

29.0

18.8

58.7

SDDSC092

413.52

414.50

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

414.50

415.20

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

416.30

416.85

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

416.85

417.70

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

417.70

418.25

0.6

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

419.10

419.50

0.4

3.9

1.0

5.4

SDDSC092

419.50

419.95

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

420.60

420.90

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

420.90

421.20

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC092

421.85

422.30

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

423.95

424.30

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

424.30

424.70

0.4

1.7

0.4

2.3

SDDSC092

424.70

425.45

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

425.85

426.15

0.3

1.2

0.4

1.8

SDDSC092

426.15

426.80

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

426.80

427.10

0.3

1.0

0.1

1.1

SDDSC092

427.10

427.55

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC092

427.55

428.10

0.6

48.6

18.8

78.3

SDDSC092

428.10

428.60

0.5

2.0

1.4

4.1

SDDSC092

428.60

429.05

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC092

429.05

430.05

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

430.95

431.25

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

431.25

431.60

0.4

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

431.60

431.90

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

431.90

432.20

0.3

0.7

0.4

1.4

SDDSC092

432.20

432.65

0.5

0.5

0.4

1.2

SDDSC092

432.65

433.30

0.7

0.6

0.8

1.9

SDDSC092

433.30

433.85

0.6

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC092

433.85

434.50

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

434.50

435.05

0.6

0.7

0.1

0.7

SDDSC092

435.05

435.50

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

435.50

436.00

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

436.00

436.45

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

436.90

437.20

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

438.05

438.55

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

441.50

441.95

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

442.35

442.77

0.4

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC092

442.77

443.15

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

443.15

443.85

0.7

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

443.85

444.25

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

444.25

444.55

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

444.55

445.55

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

445.55

446.50

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

447.00

448.00

1.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

448.00

449.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

449.00

449.50

0.5

0.3

0.2

0.6

SDDSC092

449.50

450.50

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

450.50

450.75

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

450.75

451.00

0.3

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

451.00

452.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

452.00

452.90

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

452.90

453.10

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

453.10

453.60

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

453.60

453.90

0.3

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

453.90

454.30

0.4

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

454.30

455.00

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

455.00

455.70

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

455.70

456.20

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

456.20

456.95

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

456.95

457.50

0.6

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC092

457.50

458.30

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

458.30

458.90

0.6

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

459.90

460.50

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

460.50

460.80

0.3

1.5

0.1

1.6

SDDSC092

460.80

461.40

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

461.40

461.70

0.3

7.7

0.5

8.5

SDDSC092

462.35

462.60

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

462.70

463.30

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

463.30

463.50

0.2

1.4

0.4

1.9

SDDSC092

463.50

464.50

1.0

2.1

0.5

2.8

SDDSC092

464.50

465.20

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

465.20

465.80

0.6

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC092

466.80

467.20

0.4

16.4

0.4

17.1

SDDSC092

467.20

467.75

0.6

0.6

0.1

0.7

SDDSC092

467.75

468.00

0.3

5.3

0.4

6.0

SDDSC092

468.00

468.50

0.5

10.5

0.3

11.0

SDDSC092

468.50

468.80

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

468.80

469.00

0.2

2.5

0.7

3.6

SDDSC092

469.00

469.30

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC092

469.30

469.70

0.4

0.6

0.5

1.5

SDDSC092

469.70

469.90

0.2

1.6

0.7

2.7

SDDSC092

471.10

471.98

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC092

471.98

472.66

0.7

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC092

472.66

473.41

0.8

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC092

473.41

473.90

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

473.90

474.16

0.3

0.6

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

474.16

474.49

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

474.49

475.20

0.7

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

475.20

476.14

0.9

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

476.14

477.00

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

477.00

477.64

0.6

2.0

0.5

2.7

SDDSC092

477.64

478.43

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

478.43

479.00

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

479.00

479.84

0.8

10.7

0.1

10.9

SDDSC092

479.84

480.05

0.2

3.9

0.3

4.3

SDDSC092

480.05

481.04

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

481.04

481.21

0.2

2.7

0.3

3.2

SDDSC092

481.21

481.72

0.5

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC092

481.72

482.46

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

482.46

482.69

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

482.69

483.34

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

483.34

484.31

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC092

484.31

485.00

0.7

0.8

0.4

1.3

SDDSC092

485.00

485.40

0.4

0.6

2.8

5.1

SDDSC092

485.97

486.48

0.5

0.5

0.1

0.7

SDDSC092

487.52

488.45

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

488.45

488.66

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC092

488.66

489.00

0.3

1.1

0.1

1.3

SDDSC092

490.42

490.57

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

492.31

492.56

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

493.21

493.82

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

493.82

494.00

0.2

1.0

1.0

2.5

SDDSC092

494.00

494.39

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

494.39

494.61

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.7

SDDSC092

494.61

495.37

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

495.37

496.26

0.9

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

496.26

496.64

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

496.64

496.80

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

497.75

497.94

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

497.94

499.06

1.1

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

505.13

505.33

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

507.14

507.58

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

509.33

509.77

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

509.77

509.93

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

509.93

510.23

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

525.91

526.08

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

526.74

526.92

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

526.92

527.15

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

527.83

528.57

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

530.29

530.58

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

534.04

534.40

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

542.00

542.91

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

542.91

543.17

0.3

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

543.17

543.91

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

543.91

544.92

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC092

544.92

545.21

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.9

SDDSC092

545.21

545.95

0.7

0.2

0.4

0.9

SDDSC092

545.95

546.36

0.4

0.4

0.3

0.8

SDDSC092

546.36

546.65

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.8

SDDSC092

546.65

547.31

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

547.31

547.50

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC092

547.50

547.81

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC092

547.81

547.95

0.1

0.6

0.4

1.1

SDDSC092

547.95

548.51

0.6

0.5

0.1

0.6

SDDSC092

548.51

548.75

0.2

0.4

2.8

4.8

SDDSC092

548.75

549.11

0.4

0.4

2.9

5.0

SDDSC092

549.11

549.35

0.2

0.7

1.5

3.0

SDDSC092

549.35

549.50

0.2

2.2

2.9

6.7

SDDSC092

549.50

550.18

0.7

0.5

0.8

1.8

SDDSC092

550.18

550.83

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

550.83

552.00

1.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

554.73

555.03

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

555.03

555.56

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

556.09

556.34

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

556.34

557.00

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

557.00

558.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

558.00

559.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

559.00

560.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

560.00

561.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

561.00

561.90

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

561.90

562.11

0.2

0.6

0.0

0.6

SDDSC092

562.11

563.00

0.9

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

563.00

564.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

564.00

565.00

1.0

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

565.91

566.13

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

566.13

566.47

0.3

0.8

0.0

0.8

SDDSC092

566.47

567.30

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

567.30

568.12

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

568.12

568.96

0.8

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

568.96

569.20

0.2

0.7

0.1

0.8

SDDSC092

569.20

569.89

0.7

1.4

0.2

1.7

SDDSC092

569.89

570.21

0.3

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC092

570.21

570.40

0.2

27.2

2.9

31.8

SDDSC092

570.40

571.00

0.6

0.8

0.1

1.0

SDDSC092

571.00

572.00

1.0

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC092

573.00

573.21

0.2

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

573.21

574.18

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

574.18

574.28

0.1

9.0

0.6

10.0

SDDSC092

574.28

575.07

0.8

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

575.07

575.20

0.1

79.0

21.2

112.5

SDDSC092

575.20

575.37

0.2

22.5

2.8

26.9

SDDSC092

575.37

576.00

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

576.00

576.28

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC092

576.28

576.90

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

576.90

577.11

0.2

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

577.11

577.85

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

577.85

578.23

0.4

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

579.41

579.62

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

580.81

581.17

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

582.25

582.73

0.5

0.7

0.0

0.8

SDDSC092

583.95

584.15

0.2

1.5

4.3

8.3

SDDSC092

588.29

588.64

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

588.64

588.86

0.2

0.9

0.0

0.9

SDDSC092

588.86

589.67

0.8

1.0

0.0

1.0

SDDSC092

590.57

590.99

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

591.66

592.20

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

595.01

596.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

603.09

603.64

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

604.60

605.00

0.4

7.0

0.3

7.6

SDDSC092

607.40

608.10

0.7

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

608.10

608.60

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

609.00

609.58

0.6

51.7

0.1

51.8

SDDSC092

609.58

610.00

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

614.00

615.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

615.00

615.50

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

616.70

617.40

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

618.00

619.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

619.00

619.80

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

619.80

620.70

0.9

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

621.20

621.65

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

621.65

622.20

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

622.20

622.80

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

623.60

624.10

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

624.10

625.00

0.9

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

625.00

626.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

626.90

627.20

0.3

0.3

0.1

0.4

SDDSC092

628.20

628.85

0.7

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

628.85

629.30

0.5

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC092

629.30

630.10

0.8

0.4

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

630.10

630.90

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

631.50

632.00

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

632.00

632.80

0.8

2.9

1.0

4.5

SDDSC092

632.80

633.20

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC092

633.20

634.00

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

634.00

635.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

638.35

639.00

0.7

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC092

639.00

640.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

640.30

641.20

0.9

2.1

0.1

2.3

SDDSC092

641.20

642.20

1.0

1.1

0.0

1.1

SDDSC092

643.20

643.80

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

644.50

644.90

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.2

SDDSC092

644.90

645.40

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

646.70

646.90

0.2

2.4

2.4

6.2

SDDSC092

646.90

647.50

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

647.75

648.00

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

649.80

650.50

0.7

5.0

3.2

10.1

SDDSC092

651.10

651.30

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

655.10

655.30

0.2

160.0

8.7

173.8

SDDSC092

655.30

655.70

0.4

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC092

657.70

658.30

0.6

6.3

1.1

8.1

SDDSC092

658.30

659.15

0.9

3.9

0.5

4.7

SDDSC092

660.00

661.00

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC092

661.00

661.18

0.2

1.0

4.6

8.2

SDDSC092

661.18

661.72

0.5

0.4

0.3

0.9

SDDSC092

661.72

662.75

1.0

0.8

0.1

0.9

SDDSC092

662.75

662.97

0.2

7.3

7.5

19.1

SDDSC092

662.97

663.20

0.2

0.4

0.4

1.0

SDDSC092

663.20

663.50

0.3

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC092

663.50

664.00

0.5

0.3

0.3

0.8

SDDSC092

664.00

664.40

0.4

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

664.66

665.40

0.7

2.6

0.4

3.1

SDDSC092

665.40

665.81

0.4

0.6

0.5

1.4

SDDSC092

665.81

666.81

1.0

0.2

0.1

0.3

SDDSC092

667.52

668.00

0.5

1.0

0.1

1.1

SDDSC092

668.00

668.70

0.7

2.2

0.1

2.3

SDDSC092

668.70

668.85

0.2

12.0

0.4

12.6

SDDSC092

668.85

669.25

0.4

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

669.25

669.75

0.5

0.8

0.4

1.5

SDDSC092

669.75

669.90

0.2

200.0

0.6

200.9

SDDSC092

669.90

670.88

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

670.88

671.50

0.6

1.3

0.5

2.0

SDDSC092

671.50

671.84

0.3

0.7

0.1

0.9

SDDSC092

671.84

672.48

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

672.48

673.00

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

673.00

673.40

0.4

0.4

0.1

0.6

SDDSC092

674.00

675.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

677.00

678.00

1.0

0.4

0.1

0.5

SDDSC092

678.00

679.00

1.0

1.4

0.0

1.4

SDDSC092

679.00

680.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

680.00

681.00

1.0

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

681.00

681.60

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

681.60

682.27

0.7

2.1

0.1

2.3

SDDSC092

682.27

683.07

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

683.07

683.27

0.2

338.0

0.7

339.1

SDDSC092

683.27

683.84

0.6

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

683.84

684.15

0.3

72.1

2.1

75.4

SDDSC092

684.15

684.45

0.3

315.0

13.2

335.9

SDDSC092

684.45

684.88

0.4

1610.0

2.0

1613.2

SDDSC092

684.88

685.35

0.5

0.5

0.0

0.6

SDDSC092

685.35

685.75

0.4

0.3

0.0

0.3

SDDSC092

685.75

686.29

0.5

0.3

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

688.15

689.00

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

689.51

690.00

0.5

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

690.00

690.75

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

690.75

691.30

0.6

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

691.30

692.07

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

693.05

693.55

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

693.55

694.38

0.8

0.0

0.1

0.1

SDDSC092

698.00

699.00

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

704.80

705.94

1.1

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

705.94

706.76

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

706.76

707.70

0.9

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

707.70

708.13

0.4

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

709.00

709.60

0.6

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

709.60

710.10

0.5

0.4

0.0

0.4

SDDSC092

710.10

710.40

0.3

0.5

0.0

0.5

SDDSC092

710.40

711.20

0.8

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

711.20

711.90

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

711.90

712.35

0.5

1.2

0.0

1.2

SDDSC092

712.35

713.00

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

713.00

713.75

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

717.00

717.90

0.9

0.7

0.0

0.7

SDDSC092

717.90

718.80

0.9

1.5

0.0

1.5

SDDSC092

718.80

719.80

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

719.80

720.80

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

720.80

721.80

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

722.80

723.80

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

727.85

728.60

0.8

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

728.60

729.05

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

729.05

729.55

0.5

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

735.45

736.10

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

737.10

737.80

0.7

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

737.80

738.10

0.3

0.1

0.0

0.1

SDDSC092

774.95

776.00

1.1

0.2

0.0

0.2

SDDSC092

776.00

777.04

1.0

0.1

0.0

0.1

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.