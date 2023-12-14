Anzeige
Dow Jones News
14.12.2023 | 18:40
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Director Declaration 
14-Dec-2023 / 17:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 December 2023 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") 
 
Director Declaration 
 
 
In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been notified of the appointment of Mr Richard Boléat, a Non-Executive 
Director of the Company, as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc. This appointment is 
subject to the approval of the Jersey Financial Services Commission which is expected in due course. 
 
 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07936 332 503 
Link Company Matters Limited 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  292116 
EQS News ID:  1797313 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797313&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)

