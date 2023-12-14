M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Director Declaration 14-Dec-2023 / 17:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 December 2023 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") Director Declaration In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R the Company has been notified of the appointment of Mr Richard Boléat, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital 9 Infrastructure plc. This appointment is subject to the approval of the Jersey Financial Services Commission which is expected in due course. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: RDN TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 292116 EQS News ID: 1797313 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797313&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2023 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)