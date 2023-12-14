INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: World of Concrete Commemorates 50 Years as Largest International Concrete and Masonry Event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / World of Concrete (WOC), the premier exhibition serving the thriving concrete construction and masonry industries, prepares for the much anticipated 50th edition at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 22-25, 2024. For 50 years World of Concrete has been the first to break new ground, supporting the evolution of concrete construction and masonry through on-site education, community-building events and dedication to providing a platform that drives solutions, innovation and enhances efficiency and safety in the entire concrete and masonry sectors.

World of Concrete has gathered a collective audience of more than 1.5 million registered professionals from every corner of the concrete construction and masonry industries for its in-person events. Throughout the past 50 years, WOC has supported the Southern Nevada region with a cumulative economic impact of well over USD $2.2 billion.

"World of Concrete continues to remain the pinnacle meeting place for all market sectors to converge each year to explore the best-in-class brands, groundbreaking innovations and project-specific education all in one place," remarks Jackie James, Vice President of World of Concrete. "The 50th anniversary symbolizes five decades of growth, adaptability and unwavering commitment to the industry that serves as the backbone of modern construction."

Since the first edition, World of Concrete has been the trusted source of the most revolutionary products, ideas and implementations of new techniques that have contributed to the advancement of concrete and masonry use in both residential and commercial construction projects. World of Concrete sets the standard for the entire industry as it experiences changes in economic impact from the United States construction market, addresses global challenges in the labor force, introduces technological advancements and continues to adapt with the ever-evolving landscape of construction. World of Concrete supports the growth and development of emerging and established brands, enabling connections with market leaders, collaborators and distributors, creating opportunities to showcase new products and maintain visibility in the market, now sized at USD $56 billion.

"Our partnership with the World of Concrete started when Quikrete was our sole focus. At this year's conference, The Quikrete Companies represent the 17 leading construction products' businesses we own. We are grateful to our customers and employees for our continued growth and success and have no doubt that participation in the World of Concrete has been an important factor in that success."

-Russ Smiley, President, Quickrete

The first iteration of World of Concrete began as a 75,000 square foot exhibit filled with concrete-related demonstrations and workshops. In the following years, the event has remained a driving force, supporting the launch of new innovations, as well as making history as the first event to debut at the Las Vegas Convention Center's $1 billion West Hall in 2021. Now, World of Concrete is solidified as the largest event dedicated to the concrete construction and masonry industries, spanning over 700,000 net square feet and convening more than 1,400 exhibiting brands, providing unmatched resources to thousands of industry professionals annually.

"World of Concrete has been a great asset to Oztec for many years. It's a place that we come to connect face to face with our dealers, contractors, and sales reps as well as the opportunity to meet many new people in the industry. Our time at World of Concrete gives us a perspective into the future of the industry and how we can meet the needs of our customers. We look forward to the next 50 years of World of Concrete."

-Tiffany Shackatano, Vice President, Oztec Industries, Inc.

Registration for the 50th edition of World of Concrete is now open at www.worldofconcrete.com.

About World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the industry's ONLY annual international event dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Featuring indoor and outdoor exhibits with the industry's leading suppliers showcasing innovative products and technologies, exciting demonstrations and competitions, and a world-class education program. Visit www.worldofconcrete.com?for details.

Follow World of Concrete on social at Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube for the most up-to-date information on the 2024 expo.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Abby Portwood

Informa Markets Construction and Infrastructure PR

IC.PR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on accesswire.com