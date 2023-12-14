Inno Holdings Inc: Inno Holdings Paves the Way for Sustainable Construction: Championing Green Building with Cold-Formed Steel

BROOKSHIRE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Inno Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:INHD) ("Inno" or the "Company"), an innovative construction technology company, is on a mission to revolutionize the future of sustainable building, spearheading a transformative movement to replace conventional wooden structures by harnessing the numerous advantages of cold-formed steel. With its innovative approach, Inno aims to redefine the construction industry and pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient future.

With a strong focus on environmental innovation, Inno is capitalizing on the numerous advantages of utilizing cold-formed steel framing in construction, including a significant reduction in material waste, with an impressive average of only 2% steel scrap compared to the staggering ~20% waste typically observed in wood-based projects.

Importantly, every piece of steel scrap generated from Inno's projects is 100% recyclable, providing an attractive ecological footprint, and the Company takes immense pride in its dedicated recycling operations, ensuring that no steel goes to waste. This comprehensive approach highlights steel's unparalleled environmental benefits over other materials and its adaptability for multiple cycles of use and reuse.

"Our commitment goes beyond just offering sustainable construction material," stated Dekui (D.K) Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Inno. "By incorporating cold-formed steel, our projects have a significant advantage in achieving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications. In essence, we are not merely constructing buildings; we are shaping the future of environmentally friendly construction."

The Company's solutions not only offer significant environmental benefits but also provide long-term economic advantages for stakeholders. By promoting the use of sustainable materials in the construction market, Inno is positioning itself as a leader in delivering innovative, environmentally friendly, durable, and cost-effective solutions that meet the evolving needs of the industry. With a focus on reducing carbon footprint and maximizing resource efficiency, Inno strives to create a sustainable future.

The addressable market for innovative technology solutions in the construction industry in the US is estimated at $40 billion.

About Inno Holdings Inc.

Inno Holdings Inc. is a pioneering building-technology company dedicated to transforming the construction industry. Known for its proprietary cold-formed steel-framing technology and commitment to innovative solutions, Inno is revolutionizing the way structures are built by delivering more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solutions.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor and Media Contacts

Inno Holdings Inc.

Solomon Li, CFO

Phone: (800) 909-8800

Email: investor@innoholdings.com

RedChip Companies Inc.

Rob Foley

Phone: (407) 644-4256

Email: INHD@redchip.com

SOURCE: Inno Holdings Inc

View the original press release on accesswire.com