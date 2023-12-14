RENN FUND INC: RENN Fund, Inc. Announces Year End Distribution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / The RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSE American:RCG) (the "Fund") announced today that it has declared a year-end distribution in the amount of $0.015167 per share, payable on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 18, 2023. The New York Stock Exchange has advised December 15, 2023 as the Ex-Date.

Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Additional information about the Fund, including performance and portfolio characteristics, is available at https://horizonkinetics.com/investment-strategies/renn-fund-inc-nyse-rcg/.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC is the investment adviser to the Fund. For additional information about Horizon Kinetics, please visit us at www.horizonkinetics.com.

