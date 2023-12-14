Nava Health Announces Expansion into Boca Raton and Plantation, Florida, with Technology-Driven Approach to Integrative Medicine

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Nava Health, a leader in technology-driven, personalized integrative medicine, announced they will open two new locations in South Florida: Boca Raton in January 2024 and Plantation later in the year. These new centers represent two of the twelve new Nava Health centers the company plans to open in 2024 as it continues its aggressive growth trajectory.

At Nava Health, we combine cutting-edge technology, including AI, with personalized care plans and an integrative approach to medicine, empowering you to take control of your health and well-being like never before. Our innovative approach focuses on prevention, reducing the need for reactive interventions, and promoting long-term health.

Nava Health is more than just a healthcare provider; it's a one-stop health destination. Under one roof, you'll find a robust array of services, from advanced diagnostics and personalized care plans to bioidentical hormone replacement and body sculpting. We're creating a single hub where South Floridians can access the care they need beyond what conventional medicine offers.

Imagine:

No more endless appointments at different locations.

No more frustration with fragmented care.

A comprehensive approach to wellness, all in one place.

Opening in January, Nava Health's state-of-the-art center in Boca Raton will be located at 5030 Champion Blvd in the esteemed Polo Club Shops, situated at the heart of Boca Raton's upscale country club district. Surrounded by prestigious clubs such as Polo Club, St. Andrews, Woodfield, and Boca West Country Clubs, the location is primed to cater to a discerning and health-conscious clientele.

The official opening date for Nava's second South Florida location in the Plantation shopping destination, known as The Fountains, will be announced soon but is slated for July 2024. Nava Health in Plantation, Florida, will occupy unit 27 in the Fountains at 801 S. University Drive, Plantation, FL 33324.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach into South Florida and provide the residents of Boca Raton and Plantation with access to our unique brand of preventive healthcare," said Zach Dancel, COO of Nava Health. "Our technology-driven approach allows us to deliver custom vitality plans tailored to each individual's needs, helping them achieve their optimal health goals."

The new centers will offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

Advanced diagnostics and screening: Utilizing the latest technology to identify potential health risks early.

Custom vitality plans: Developed by the Nava Health team of expert physicians, integrative practitioners, and modality experts.

Nutritional counseling and medical weight loss: At Nava Health, nutrition is a critical component of the integrative approach and a cornerstone of their regenerative and longevity protocols and services.

Integrative Health Treatments and services: Including bioidentical hormone replacement, PRP therapy, IV Micronutrient Therapies, Acupuncture, Massage, treatments for erectile dysfunction, sexual vitality for both men and women, and much more.

Premium Aesthetics: From filler to advanced microneedling with RF, Nava Health has the most advanced treatments to ensure you look as good as you feel.

Telehealth services: Providing convenient access to our experts from anywhere.

"The future of healthcare lies in prevention and personalized medicine," said Bernie Dancel, CEO of Nava Health. "We are committed to using innovative technology and an integrative approach to empower individuals to live longer, with a better standard of health. We are excited to bring our technology-driven approach to optimal health to South Florida and look forward to serving the community."

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals. All client wellness roadmaps result from a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which utilizes data and specially designed software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more visit navacenter.com

Media Contact

Suzanne Coblentz

Scoblentz@navacenter.com

SOURCE: Nava Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com