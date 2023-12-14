Regulatory News:
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) ("PSH") today announced that it has purchased, through PSH's agent, Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies"), the following number of PSH's Public Shares of no par value (ISIN Code: GG00BPFJTF46) (the "Shares"):
Total Buyback
Ticker/s:
PSH (LSE); PSHD (LSE); PSH (XAMS)
Date of Purchase:
14 December 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
62,602 Shares
Average Price Paid Per Share:
43.34 USD
Buyback Breakdown by Trading Venue
Trading Venue:
London Stock Exchange
Ticker:
PSH
Date of Purchase:
14 December 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
45,631 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
3,416 pence 43.60 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
3,368 pence 42.99 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
3,403 pence 43.43 USD
Ticker:
PSHD
Date of Purchase:
14 December 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
4,384 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
43.16 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
42.84 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
43.11 USD
Trading Venue:
Euronext Amsterdam
Ticker:
PSH
Date of Purchase:
14 December 2023
Number of Public Shares Purchased:
12,587 Shares
Highest Price Paid Per Share:
43.15 USD
Lowest Price Paid Per Share:
42.80 USD
Average Price Paid Per Share:
43.08 USD
PSH will hold these Public Shares in Treasury. The net asset value per Public Share related to this buyback is 62.09 USD 49.40 GBP which was calculated as of 12 December 2023. After giving effect to the above buyback, PSH has 186,069,713 Public Shares outstanding. Excluded from the shares outstanding are 24,887,037 Public Shares held in Treasury. The prices per Public Share were calculated by Jefferies.
The one special voting share (held by PS Holdings Independent Voting Company Limited) has not been affected.
About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.
