South Pole: Cracking Climate Communications: How Companies Can Get It Right

We're all familiar with philosophy's favourite thought experiment: 'if a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?' Now let's apply the same thinking to climate action.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / If a company takes climate action but doesn't communicate about it, does anyone know it happened? No, and that means the opportunity for impact, engagement and learning has been missed.

So, while we prefer to keep trees standing (because of their amazing carbon storage benefits) there is a lot we can learn from this hypothetical scenario when it comes to the benefits of communicating about climate action - and the risks of keeping quiet.

South Pole's 2022 Net Zero Report revealed that one in four companies taking climate action are 'greenhushing', or choosing not to publicise their climate progress. To avoid this pitfall and empower you to start, or continue, your climate communications journey with confidence, this blog looks at why companies should communicate their climate action and how to get it right.

Why should I communicate my company's climate action?

Showing progress, celebrating achievements and acknowledging challenges is pivotal to reaching global net zero as quickly as possible. Here's why companies should communicate the climate action they are taking:

You'll be an employer of choice.

Research has also shown that 60% of employees say that companies are more attractive if they have a sustainability strategy in place. This movement toward sustainability-focused employment is further emphasised by the recent investment of prominent figures like Mike Cannon-Brookes in Terra.do, underlining the growing importance of sustainability in the job market.

You'll be preferred by consumers.

In a study by Republic of Everyone (now a South Pole company), 78% of respondents considered a brand's social and environmental actions when making a purchase. Consumers are increasingly inclined to support brands that demonstrate a commitment to addressing the climate crisis.

You'll be the preferred supplier.

Companies working toward net zero emissions are scrutinising their supply chains. CDP data shows that over 330 multinational corporations, with a purchasing power exceeding US$ 6.4 trillion, are urging their suppliers to disclose climate data.

You'll be a better choice for investors and partners.

The finance community is facing significant pressure to use its influence to drive climate action. 80% of global investors deem a company's management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks as pivotal in their investment decision-making process.

You'll get ahead of regulation.

While there are a number of reasons to discuss your climate action voluntarily, climate-related disclosure is also increasingly being mandated in countries across the world. For example, both the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and mandatory climate-related financial disclosure for Australian companies come into force in 2024.

