Get Well Named to AVIA Marketplace's Top Patient Education Companies

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Get Well, the global leader in consumer digital patient engagement, announced today that it was named a Top Reviewed Company in Patient Education, following thorough research and industry outcomes by AVIA Marketplace, the premier digital health marketplace.

The Top Patient Education Companies Report is a synthesis and examination of client ratings, reviews, and healthcare system implementation data from all over the country. The report highlights industry trends and underscores the profound impact companies and their products are making in the field. Given the rapid advancements and the immense challenges in care, this report elucidates the landscape and how these innovative solutions best aid organizations to revolutionize their patient care.

The Get Well 360 platform is designed to activate and engage patients in the community, at the point of care and beyond. Their commitment to providing patients and families the right information at the right time has long established them as the leader in the space. With a large library of clinically validated digital care plans, healthcare organizations can use Get Well to guide patients through pre-admission procedures and surgery prep, deliver education during inpatient stays, and provide ongoing touchpoints through virtual check-ins and two-way communication.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as a Top Patient Education Company by AVIA Marketplace. Get Well has long been a leader in patient engagement and digital education and we've just invested three years and over $50 million dollars in developing a best-in-class consumer digital platform that will continue to drive meaningful results to healthcare organizations and the communities they serve," said Michael O'Neil, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Get Well. "This distinction further validates that our hard work and investments are paying off."

For over 20 years, Get Well has provided digital patient engagement across more than 600 provider clients, reaching over eight million patients annually across all care settings. Their pre-admission and post-discharge digital care plans averaged 95,000 interactions and over 130,000 interactions per month. The company's solutions are live in over 75,000 hospital beds and more than 230 clinics.

About Get Well

Get Well empowers the communities you serve to take control of their healthcare journey. With the Get Well 360 Platform, healthcare organizations can now deliver consumer-centered experiences that build lifelong loyalty while deepening patient relationships, improving clinical quality, and growing market share. Each year, we empower organizations to activate, engage, and retain millions of patients. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow Get Well on ?LinkedIn?and Twitter.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com.

