Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal," the "Company," or the "Issuer"), a leading player in the waste-to-energy and regenerative products sector, is pleased to announce an advisory and distribution agreement with Oak Hill Asset Management Inc., ("Oak Hill"), a prominent Toronto-based financial advisory firm with a strong track record of success and expertise in the investment sector.

The non-exclusive agreement with Oak Hill to perform advisory and Exempt Market Dealer ("EMD") services is designed to better align the Company's balance sheet with both its growth opportunities and the perceived undervaluation of its assets in the public marketplace.

The Company believes the agreement will provide it with enhanced access to capital and expert guidance, positioning the Company for greater success and financial growth.

Oak Hill's reputation for excellence and commitment to investor success aligns seamlessly with SusGlobal's core values and mission.

Under this partnership, SusGlobal Energy will gain access to Oak Hill's expertise and extensive network of lenders and accredited investors.

"This milestone agreement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our clients with unparalleled access to investment opportunities while further strengthening our position in the ESG markets," states Mr. Jonathan Robinson, Partner, Oak Hill. "As we move forward with this collaboration, we are excited about the potential it holds for our clients, our investors, and for SusGlobal's accelerating growth."

Commenting on this exciting development, SusGlobal's CEO, Mr. Marc Hazout, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Oak Hill, a financial institution renowned for its commitment to excellence and its history of delivering superior results. This partnership represents a significant step toward our shared goal of helping our Company capitalize on the remarkable opportunities facing it and positioning us for the next leg in our development."

The agreement between SusGlobal and Oak Hill came into effect on December 14, 2023, and is for a term of two months. Upon execution of the Agreement, the Company paid Oak Hill a cash work fee of CAD$14,000 with a further payment of CAD$14,000 due on January 14, 2024, plus a cash commission of 5.0%, less any referral fees, of the gross proceeds of any financing introduced by Oak Hill during such term.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

We are a unique, innovative, sustainable waste-to-regenerative products company. We upcycle.

We use organic food waste otherwise destined for landfills that produces Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), and organic fertilizers, both liquid and compost. This circular model is resilient to world economic conditions and helps solve the global landfill problem, turning it into a sustainable opportunity. We currently have 2 ECA (Environmental Compliance Approval) licensed facilities: Belleville and Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. We are an operating, revenue generating company, and our next growth phase is the expansion at our 2 facilities to produce over $100m / year in fertilizer, compost, and RNG revenue. We can replicate this model on a global scale with the right partners and corporate structure. And we are unwavering in our commitment to precisely achieving that. For more information, please visit www.susglobalenergy.com

About Oak Hill Asset Management Inc.

Oak Hill is a distinguished Toronto-based capital markets advisory company. Our clients are primarily small cap public companies and late-stage private companies which seek capital markets advice. In addition to acquisitions and divestitures, our services often focus on strategic advice on improving the company's valuation in a sustainable way. Oak Hill has consistently delivered superior results to its clients through a dedicated team of financial professionals and a commitment to unwavering integrity. For more information, please visit www.oakhillfinancial.com

For more information about this agreement and its implications, please contact Marc Hazout, CEO.

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

200 Davenport Road

Toronto ON M5R 1J2 Canada

info@susglobalenergy.com

Tel: (416) 223-8500

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. The Company acknowledges and agrees that Oak Hill's services are provided on a "best efforts" basis, and that Oak Hill is not required to purchase any securities of the Issuer, and that no assurances or guarantees as to the success of Oak Hill has been made nor relied upon by the Issuer. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Marc Hazout, President and CEO

Tel: 1 (866) 512-7374

Email: info@susglobalenergy.com

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191086