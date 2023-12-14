Altigen Communications, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based cloud solutions provider for the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and our Customer Engagement as a Service (CEaaS) markets, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2023.

Full Year Highlights (Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022)

Net Revenue increased 15% to $13.7 million;

Services revenue increased 117% to $4.3 million;

Cloud services revenue was $7.6 million, relatively flat to the prior year;

Gross margin decreased to 63.2%, compared with 68.1%;

GAAP net loss was $3.3 million and diluted EPS of ($0.14), primarily driven by non-cash tax-related expense of $2.7 million due to expired and expiring net operating losses;

Non-GAAP1 net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.3 million and $0.01, respectively.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022)

Net Revenue of $3.5 million;

Services revenue of $1.1 million;

Cloud services revenue increased 2% to $2.0 million;

Gross margin decreased to 62.4%, compared with 63.8%;

GAAP net loss was $2.8 million and diluted EPS of ($0.11), primarily driven by the previously mentioned non-cash, tax-related adjustment of $2.7 million;

Non-GAAP1 net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.1 million and $0.01, respectively, compared to the prior year period of $0.2 million and $0.01, respectively. Non-GAAP net income excluded approximately $0.6 million of one-time, acquisition-related expenses during fiscal year 2022.

"Fiscal 2023 was a pivotal year for Altigen during which we launched a number of new cloud solutions while integrating the ZAACT Consulting acquisition into the company", said Jerry Fleming, Altigen President and CEO. "We now have the foundation firmly in place for our new UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, enabling the rollout of these solutions to both current and new prospective customers. During the latter part of the year we also kicked off development of the first of several AI initiatives, principally targeting financial services institutions. In summary, I believe the company is well positioned to drive business growth as we head into fiscal 2024."

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2023 versus Fiscal 2022 (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

4Q23 Fiscal

4Q22 Change YTD

FY2023 YTD

FY2022 Change Total Revenue $ 3,482 $ 3,571 -2.5 % $ 13,681 $ 11,891 15.1 % Cloud Services 1,983 1,943 2.1 % 7,656 7,639 0.2 % Services and Other 1,100 1,161 -5.3 % 4,301 1,979 117.3 % Legacy Products 399 467 -14.6 % 1,724 2,273 -24.2 % Software Assurance 353 417 -15.3 % 1,551 1,867 -16.9 % Perpetual Software License 46 50 -8.0 % 173 406 -57.4 % GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $ 30 $ (659 ) nm $ (436 ) $ (580 ) nm Operating Margin 0.9 -18.5 % -3.2 % -4.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $ 58 $ (62 ) nm $ (317 ) $ 99 nm Non-GAAP Operating Margin 1.7 % -1.7 % -2.3 % 0.8 % GAAP Net Loss $ (2,813 ) $ (765 ) nm $ (3,323 ) $ (698 ) nm GAAP Loss Per Share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 ) nm $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) nm Non-GAAP Net Income $ 145 $ 205 -29.3 % $ 324 $ 1,084 -70.1 % Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 nm $ 0.01 $ 0.04 -68.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 109 $ 204 -46.6 % $ 252 $ 1,082 -76.7 % Cash Flow from Operations $ (236 ) $ (8 ) nm $ 62 $ (18 ) nm nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Trended Financial Information (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal

1Q22 Fiscal

2Q22 Fiscal

3Q22 Fiscal

4Q22 Fiscal

1Q23 Fiscal

2Q23 Fiscal

3Q23 Fiscal

4Q23 FY2022 FY2023 Total Revenue $ 2,733 $ 2,558 $ 3,029 $ 3,571 $ 3,460 $ 3,373 $ 3,366 $ 3,482 $ 11,891 $ 13,681 Cloud Services 1,910 1,880 1,906 1,943 1,822 1,894 1,957 1,983 7,639 7,656 Services and Other 139 124 555 1,161 1,174 1,028 999 1,100 1,979 4,301 Legacy Products 684 554 568 467 464 451 410 399 2,273 1,724 Software Assurance 506 471 473 417 424 390 384 353 1,867 1,551 Perpetual Software License 178 83 95 50 40 61 26 46 406 173 GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ 10 $ 78 $ (9 ) $ (659 ) $ (188 ) $ (131 ) $ (147 ) $ 30 $ (580 ) $ (436 ) Operating Margin 0.4 % 3.0 % -0.3 % -18.5 % -5.4 % -3.9 % -4.4 % 0.9 % -4.9 % -3.2 % Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/Income $ 66 $ 92 $ 3 $ (62 ) $ (156 ) $ (101 ) $ (118 ) $ 58 $ 99 $ (317 ) Non-GAAP Operating Margin 2.4 % 3.6 % 0.1 % -1.7 % -4.5 % -3.0 % -3.5 % 1.7 % 0.8 % -2.3 % GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $ 11 $ 65 $ (9 ) $ (765 ) $ (187 ) $ (140 ) $ (183 ) $ (2,813 ) $ (698 ) $ (3,323 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 313 $ 342 $ 224 $ 205 $ 44 $ 95 $ 40 $ 145 $ 1,084 $ 324 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 312 $ 342 $ 224 $ 204 $ 44 $ 95 $ 4 $ 109 $ 1,082 $ 252 nm = not measurable/meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Throughout this release, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is intended to provide useful information that supplements Altigen's results in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release.

Conference Call -

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #875058. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #49595. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to drive business growth in fiscal 2024 and beyond, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies, and our ability to accelerate business opportunities and to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

www.altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30, 2023 September 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,641 $ 3,232 Accounts receivable, net 1,495 1,220 Other current assets 236 206 Total current assets 4,372 4,658 Property and equipment, net 3 7 Operating lease right-of-use assets 301 572 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,568 1,882 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,215 1,331 Deferred tax asset 3,737 6,493 Other long-term assets - 37 Total assets $ 13,921 $ 17,705 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 58 $ 53 Accrued compensation and benefits 417 364 Accrued expenses 455 530 Deferred consideration - current 510 500 Operating lease liabilities - current 324 383 Deferred revenue - current 477 566 Total current liabilities 2,241 2,396 Deferred consideration - long-term 208 670 Operating lease liabilities - long-term - 233 Deferred revenue - long-term 134 206 Total liabilities 2,583 3,505 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock (1,565 ) (1,565 ) Additional paid-in capital 73,133 72,671 Accumulated deficit (60,254 ) (56,930 ) Total stockholders' equity 11,338 14,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,921 $ 17,705

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 3,482 $ 3,571 $ 13,681 $ 11,891 Gross profit 2,172 2,277 8,648 8,093 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,187 1,497 5,066 4,651 Selling, general & administrative 955 1,439 4,018 4,022 Operating income (loss) 30 (659 ) (436 ) (580 ) Interest expense (37 ) - (73 ) - Interest and other income 1 - 1 1 Net (loss) income before provision for income taxes (6 ) (659 ) (508 ) (579 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1) (2,807 ) (105 ) (2,816 ) (119 ) Net (loss) income $ (2,813 ) $ (764 ) $ (3,324 ) $ (698 ) Per share data: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,917 24,223 24,550 24,016 Diluted 24,917 25,701 24,550 25,561

The Company's fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 and 2022 results include a non-cash tax expense of approximately $2.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to the Company's income tax rate which differs from its statutory rate primarily due to expired net operating losses.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (3,324 ) $ (698 )

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Impairment of capitalized software - 189 Impairment of intangible assets 131 - Loss on disposal of property, equipment and other assets - 5 Depreciation and amortization 4 15 Deferred income tax expense 2,756 104 Amortization of intangible assets 183 221 Amortization of capitalized software 587 743 Stock-based compensation 119 93 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (275 ) (624 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (30 ) 5 Other long-term assets 37 8 Accounts payable 5 (33 ) Accrued expenses 30 44 Deferred revenue (161 ) (90 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 62 (18 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business - (2,990 ) Capitalized software development costs (471 ) (594 ) Net cash used in investing activities (471 ) (3,584 )

Cash flows from financing activities: Payment related to business acquisition (225 ) - Proceeds from issuances of common stock 43 35 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (182 ) 35 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (591 ) (3,567 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,232 6,799 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,641 $ 3,232

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,172 $ 2,277 $ 8,648 $ 8,093 Amortization of capitalized software 124 151 531 633 Amortization of acquired customer relationships 40 82 160 213 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,336 $ 2,510 $ 9,339 $ 8,939 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,142 $ 2,936 $ 9,084 $ 8,673 Acquisition related expenses - 587 - 587 Depreciation and amortization 1 7 4 20 Amortization of capitalized software 13 18 56 109 Amortization of intangible assets 6 8 24 8 Stock-based compensation 29 11 119 93 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,093 $ 2,305 $ 8,881 $ 7,856 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net loss $ (2,813 ) $ (764 ) $ (3,324 ) $ (698 ) Acquisition related expenses - 587 - 587 Depreciation and amortization 1 7 4 20 Amortization of capitalized software 137 169 587 743 Amortization of intangible assets 46 90 184 221 Stock-based compensation 29 11 119 93 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance 2,745 105 2,754 119 Non-GAAP net income $ 145 $ 205 $ 324 $ 1,085 Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,917 24,223 24,550 24,016 Diluted 26,122 25,701 25,663 25,561 Non-GAAP Financial Measures In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business. SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com