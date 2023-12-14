Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm is pleased to announce the launch of its new Canadian Consumer Confidence Index.

The Canadian Consumer Confidence Index is a daily internet-based survey that captures the economic sentiment of Canadian consumers. Canadian survey respondents answer questions on issues such as expectations for the labour market, household income, housing prices, and discretionary spending- all in real-time.

"RIWI's unique RDIT technology enables us to reach the widest breadth of Canadians to best understand their current economic situation and their expectations on a go-forward basis. This data is highly predictive and provides a unique signal that can support policy decisions, financial investment decisions and help organizations better understand where they should plan for future growth within Canada," says Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer of RIWI.

For a preview of the data from the Canadian Consumer Confidence Index, email RIWI at ask@riwi.com.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

