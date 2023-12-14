Equity Union Real Estate Announced as New On-Site Sales Team for the Springs Country Club

Cathy Muldoon, Coachella Valley Luxury Division Director, Will Lead the Team

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Today, Equity Union Real Estate announced that it has been selected by The Springs Country Club as its new exclusive on-site sales partner. A multi-year agreement ensures the partnership will support the Rancho Mirage community for years to come.

The Springs Community Association features 817 luxury attached and detached homes in Rancho Mirage's most vibrant private club community and has been named among the top 10 tennis clubs in the U.S. It boasts a spectacular new 48,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, 18-hole Desmond Muirhead Signature Golf Course, 46 community saltwater pools and spas, and is conveniently located in the heart of the Coachella Valley.

The new on-site sales team will be led by Cathy Muldoon, who is the Coachella Valley Luxury Director at Equity Union. She has been named one of the top real estate agents in the region by Palm Springs Life Magazine for over the past five consecutive years. She is featured annually in RealTrends rankings as part of the top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide. Cathy has a commitment to excellence and a passion for providing exceptional service. She firmly believes that luxury is not just about the price point, but about delivering a truly remarkable experience to her clients.

"The new partnership will add additional resources to the association by enhancing its digital and print marketing presence, while supporting the community's social events and neighborly environment," said Harma Hartouni, CEO, Equity Union. "Cathy is a highly accomplished real estate professional with our company. She is consistently recognized for her exceptional performance in the Coachella Valley real estate market. She's not only good at what she does, but she's well respected in The Springs community. She is the perfect person to lead this new on-site team.

In addition to the new site at The Springs, Equity Union will be opening a new 9,000 sq. ft. office in Rancho Mirage at 70-115 Highway 111. It will house the Rancho Mirage branch of its real estate brokerage and will be the hub of its operations in the Coachella Valley.

About Equity Union: The independent brokerage has over 700 agents companywide and sells over $2 Billion in sales volume annually. It's the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in Southern California with three offices in the Coachella Valley located in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert.

