Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - The Board of Directors of Firestone Ventures Inc. (TSXV: FV.H) (FSE: F5V1) ("Firestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held on December 12, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGSM as follows:

Re-appointment of the current directors of the Company for the ensuing year: Dr. Keith Barron, Dr. Scott Morrison and Warren Boyd;

Re-appointment of McGovern, Hurley LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Company's directors to fix their remuneration; and

Approval of the 10% rolling stock option plan as outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 10, 2023.

Grant of Options

The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of options to directors and officers of the Company, for the purchase of up to 2,000,000 shares in the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.05, for five years from the date of grant.

About Firestone

Firestone is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious and base metals. Management continues to review potential prospects as industry conditions are creating opportunities for companies such as Firestone, to expand their asset base.

Information on Firestone is available at www.firestoneventures.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Barron

President and CEO

Firestone Ventures Inc.

(416) 583-1430

E: info@firestoneventures.com

Donna McLean

CFO

Firestone Ventures Inc.

(416) 417-8349

E: donna@firestoneventures.com

