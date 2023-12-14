Simply The Best Digital: Three Decades of Style: Bolufé Boutique's 30th Anniversary & Ribbon-Cutting Celebration

Delray Beach is abuzz with anticipation for the 30th-anniversary celebration of Bolufé Boutique, a beacon of entrepreneurial success and fashion innovation.

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / This December, join Bolufé Boutique as we commemorate a remarkable journey of fashion and personal transformation. Celebrate with us on December 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., where we'll honor the legacy of Kim and Alexandria Bolufé, a dynamic mother-daughter team who've spent 30 years inspiring confidence and style.

As Bolufé Boutique marks a significant milestone of 30 years, the Delray Beach community is set to experience a spectacular ribbon-cutting event that encapsulates the essence of style evolution.

Bolufé's journey has been marked by a commitment to personalized service and cutting-edge fashion. "It's a celebration of our shared history with fashion enthusiasts and the vibrant personalities that have walked through our doors," reflects Alexandria Bolufé. Come partake in an event where fashion history and community pride intertwine, setting the stage for the next chapter in Bolufé Boutique's storied legacy. Join us in paying tribute to the dedication and innovation that have made Bolufé a beloved name in the fashion industry.

"Celebrating this milestone at Bolufé Boutique is not just about commemorating our past but igniting the spark for future ventures," says Kim Bolufé.

The ribbon-cutting event will be a vibrant mix of music, style, and celebration, featuring a live DJ, delectable cocktails, and light bites. Don't miss your chance to win exclusive gift cards and revel in an evening that promises to be as stylish as the fashion we adore. RSVP to join the festivities and be part of our illustrious history.

Event Details:

Date: December 19

December 19 Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Location : Bolufé Boutique, 326 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

: Bolufé Boutique, 326 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Special Offers: $25 gift card for attendees, raffle for $250 Bolufé & restaurant gift cards

$25 gift card for attendees, raffle for $250 Bolufé & restaurant gift cards Live Entertainment: DJ set

DJ set RSVP: Text to 561-927-9007 or email info@bolufeboutique.com

Join us in person or tune in to our Facebook page for the livestream.

Contact Information:

Sarah Nagu

Marketing & PR Manager

sarah@simplythebestdigital.com

561-376-2011

SOURCE: Bolufe

