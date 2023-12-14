Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML) ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all matters placed before the shareholders at its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on December 14, 2023 were approved.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

Election of Directors

Allan Green, Andreas Marangos, Michael Novak, Iyad Jarbou, Heidy Arocha and Alex Heath were elected to the board of directors of the Company.

Appointment of Auditors

Buckley Dodds CPA was appointed as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Stock Option Plan

The Stock Option Plan of the Company was re-approved by the shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Akwaaba Mining Ltd.:

"Iyad Jarbou"

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 604.345.1926

Email: iyad@akwaaba-mining.com

