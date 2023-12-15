Third Coast Heating & Cooling Takes The Lead: Acquires Badger State's Residential Division and Unveils Comprehensive HVAC Services and Holiday Specials

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2023 / Third Coast Heating & Cooling , a veteran-owned, full-service heating and air conditioning company, announces a significant expansion with the acquisition of Badger State Heating & Cooling's residential division. This strategic move amplifies Third Coast's presence across the United States, particularly in the Midwest and Wisconsin, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional heating and cooling services for both residential and commercial clients.

Extensive Range of Expert HVAC Services

Third Coast Heating & Cooling offers an all-encompassing suite of services, backed by a team of skilled technicians proficient in installation, repair, maintenance, and replacement of various heating and cooling systems. Their comprehensive services include:

Air Conditioning Installation and Repair : Specializing in the installation of a wide range of air conditioning systems, ensuring proper installation to avoid future issues. They handle everything from window units to central air systems, guaranteeing hassle-free service.

Heating and Furnace Installation and Repai r : Providing prompt and efficient heating and furnace repair services. Their expert technicians quickly assess and fix problems to maintain a comfortable home temperature.

Thermostat Installation and Repair : Offering professional thermostat installation and repair services, ensuring safety and preventing potential issues like increased energy costs or unauthorized access.

Water Heater Replacement : Providing solutions for water heater breakdowns, offering state-of-the-art equipment and skilled service without overcharging.

Humidifier Installation and Repair : Installing and repairing central humidifier systems, improving indoor air quality and comfort during dry winter months.

Air Duct Cleaning : Improving indoor air quality, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing maintenance costs with professional duct cleaning services.

Client-Centric Approach and 24/7 Availability

Third Coast Heating & Cooling is dedicated to client satisfaction. Their Southeastern Wisconsin heating and cooling experts are always available, providing direct and responsive service. Understanding the urgency of HVAC issues, they ensure someone is always on call, ready to address client needs at any hour.

Special Holiday Offers and Sustainable Solutions

In celebration of the holiday season, Third Coast Heating & Cooling is offering a $500 discount on services, along with a complimentary duct cleaning with every furnace installation. Emphasizing sustainable and energy-efficient solutions, they provide smart thermostat technology and high-efficiency HVAC systems, helping clients save on utility costs while enjoying a comfortable indoor environment.

Commitment to Quality and Community

Third Coast Heating & Cooling is exceptionally proud of its team for consistently going above and beyond. A recent example of their outstanding commitment was when a technician, scheduled for a routine service call, identified the need for an urgent replacement and rescheduled to address the issue first thing the following morning, exemplifying the company's dedication to customer care and service excellence.

In-Depth Expertise in HVAC Technology

Third Coast Heating & Cooling's expertise extends to the latest HVAC technologies and trends. They are well-versed in the nuances of energy-efficient systems, smart home integration, and eco-friendly practices. Their approach to HVAC solutions not only ensures optimal comfort but also contributes to environmental sustainability.

Educational Approach to HVAC Services

Understanding the importance of informed decisions, Third Coast Heating & Cooling takes an educational approach with their clients. They provide valuable insights into the best temperature settings for thermostats in winter, the benefits of smart thermostats, and tips for maintaining a healthy and efficient HVAC system. This approach empowers customers to make choices that are both cost-effective and environmentally conscious.

Stellar Customer Reviews

Third Coast Heating & Cooling has garnered high praise from customers for their professionalism, punctuality, quality, responsiveness, and value. Customers have consistently lauded their honest, efficient service, and the ability to handle urgent requests with compassion and expertise. From emergency furnace repairs in freezing temperatures to comprehensive air duct cleaning, Third Coast Heating & Cooling has proven to be a reliable and customer-focused service provider.

About Third Coast Heating & Cooling

Third Coast Heating & Cooling stands as a testament to quality, reliability, and customer-focused solutions in the HVAC industry. Their team of certified technicians ensures that every installation, repair, and maintenance service is performed with the highest standards of workmanship and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Third Coast Heating & Cooling and their services, please visit thirdcoasthc.com or contact them directly at (262) 264-8626.

