Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Energy Plug Technologies: Kursexplosion “Made in Taiwan”?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.12.2023 | 05:48
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter Grand Opening Marks a Milestone for the Iconic Asian Lifestyle Brand

BANGKOK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening of the Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter marked a significant milestone in Jim Thompson's journey to becoming the first iconic global lifestyle brand from Asia. The event underscored Jim Thompson's new tagline, 'Beyond Silk,' showcasing a fusion of fashion, art, and gastronomy.

Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter Grand Opening Marks a Milestone for the Iconic Asian Lifestyle Brand

The entertainment began with the 'Silk Fabric Dance, followed by a fashion show, unveiling 42 looks, ranging from relaxed beachwear to work attire. The highlight, 'Look 42,' an Ikat Silk/Metallic Jacquard Gown, was inspired by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit's iconic Thai silk gown. The song selection chronicled the company's journey since the 1950s with Jim Thompson Home Furnishings fabrics creating a unique atmosphere.

Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant offered signature dishes, while The O.S.S. Bar showcased creatively crafted drinks. The evening concluded with an after-party at The Moonlight Hall.

Frank Cancelloni, Group CEO at Jim Thompson, emphasised, "The grand opening of the Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter celebrates our heritage and is a pivotal moment as we strive to become Asia's first iconic global lifestyle brand. We are proud to showcase Thailand's rich culture and aim to establish the Heritage Quarter as Bangkok's newest lifestyle destination. We're also forging strategic collaborations with local and international brands and offer a comprehensive experience spanning art, culture, gastronomy, fashion, interior, design. Our goal is to maintain our position as the leading iconic lifestyle brand from Asia."

At the core of the Heritage Quarter lies the Jim Thompson House Museum - Thompson's home comprising six traditional teak houses was transformed into a museum after his disappearance in 1967. 'The Museum About the Man' chronicles Thompson's life while the Home Furnishings exhibition, 'The Evolving World of Jim Thompson Textiles,' traces the company's evolution after the Thompson era. The Iconic Store offers ready-to-wear fashion, accessories, and home collections. Finally, the Jim Thompson Art Center stands as a cultural nexus for local and international artists.

The culinary scene offers Jim Thompson, A Thai Restaurant, The O.S.S. Bar, Jim's Terrace for tapas, Silk Café for casual fare, TheO.S.S. Room for afternoon tea, and The Moonlight Hall for events.

Jim Thompson Heritage Quarter converges history, art, culture, cuisine, and retail, celebrating Thai heritage and modernity. This lifestyle destination draws tourists to Thailand, solidifying Jim Thompson's position as a leader in the global lifestyle sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301804/Jim_Thompson.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jim-thompson-heritage-quarter-grand-opening-marks-a-milestone-for-the-iconic-asian-lifestyle-brand-302016314.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.