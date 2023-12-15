South Africa's new auction is the first to be held under a December 2022 government plan to procure 14,771 MW of new generating capacity.The South African Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy has launched the seventh round of the nation's Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Program (REIPPPP). The government said it expects to allocate 3.2 GW of onshore capacity and 1.8 GW of solar PV capacity through the procurement exercise. Interested developers have until April 30 to submit bids. "Bidders should note the available areas of supply on the Generation Connection Capacity ...

