In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China's monocrystalline PERC M10 and G12 cell prices extended losses this week, falling 4.54% and 16.69% to $0.0484/W and $0.0584/W respectively, while TOPCon M10 cells held steady at $0.0610/W. The price spread for PERC M10 cells has widened this week. As M10 cells fall to an average price of around CNY0.389 ($0.055)/W, a major cell manufacturer continues to offer them at about CNY0.41/W, saying that "production will cease if the price drops any further." ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...