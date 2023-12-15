DJ SWEF: Third Capital Distribution Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Third Capital Distribution Update 15-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" or "SEREF") Third Capital Distribution Update Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited announces that, in connection with the capital distribution announced on 12 December 2023, the Company has compulsorily redeemed as at the close of business on 14 December 2023 on a pro rata basis 43,157,186 SEREF shares at a price of GBP1.0427 per share. Fractions of shares produced by the applicable redemption ratios have not been redeemed and therefore the number of shares redeemed in respect of each shareholder has been rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque/BACS (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 18 December 2023. Any certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated shareholders by 18 December 2023. Following the redemption, the Company has 313,690,942 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights is 313,690,942. The new ISIN, GG00BQRGMH31, in respect of the remaining shares which have not been redeemed has been enabled and is available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 15 December 2023. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BQRGMH31 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 292120 EQS News ID: 1797407 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

