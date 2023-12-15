Wood Mackenzie says that grid-scale energy storage deployment rose by 37% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter.From pv magazine USA The recent surge in energy storage installations in the United States is seen in the residential and grid-scale sectors, while the commercial and industrial segment posted a slight decline quarter on quarter, according to a recent Wood Mackenzie and American Clean Power Association (ACP) report. "Energy storage deployment is growing dramatically, proving that it will be essential to our future energy mix," said Frank Macchiarola, ACP chief policy officer. "This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...