Hipther Agency: Hipther's Infinite GameTech Way: 2024 Events, HALLO Compliance, Virtual Networking & Online Media Coverage

PRAGUE, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIPTHER Agency, a leader in organizing pivotal conferences in the gaming and tech industry, announces 2024 roadmap featuring consolidated, quality-focused event agenda, virtual networking opportunities, a groundbreaking expansion into Compliance, and strategic online media coverage.

HIPTHER Agency Co-Founder & Head of Business, Zoltan Tundik, announced the company's strategic decision for a bold event consolidation within its annual event calendar. HIPTHER's popular Gaming & TECH conference for the Central and Eastern European Region, the CEEGC (later rebranded to GamingTECH CEE Summit), will be integrated into the agency's staple Prague Gaming & TECH Summit, starting 2024. The enhanced Prague Summit will assimilate all the key features of the CEEGC, further solidifying HIPTHER's commitment to the Central and Eastern European, Balkan, and D-A-CH regions. The new summit will incorporate the strengths of both events, introducing innovative elements and broader opportunities for networking, learning, and growth.

Zoltan Tundik further stated on the matter: "As we embrace the ever-changing landscape of our industry, our dedication to offering outstanding experiences and value remains unwavering. [...] This consolidation represents our commitment to the gaming and tech industry's growth. We aim to create a platform that truly resonates with the needs of our community. Your support and active participation are crucial in this new chapter. [...] Thank you for your continued trust and support. We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting new chapter.".

HIPTHER's 2024 Events Lineup now tactically covers optimal dates within Spring, early Summer, and mid-Autumn across Europe and among an increasingly busy iGaming industry calendar. Specifically, Prague Gaming & TECH Summit will take place on 26-27 March at Vienna House Andel's Prague. MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit, the most distinguished in-person industry gathering in the Baltic region, is scheduled for 4-5 June at Hilton Talinn Park Hotel in Estonia, and the European Gaming Congress 2024 details are to be confirmed, but the date announced is 22-23 October in Amsterdam.

Building on this momentum, HIPTHER introduces the "Virtual Lounge" of Hipther Events. Expanding the Agency's proprietary online networking app, the "WireUp Zone" originally launched in 2020, the hipthers introduce a dedicated online networking space to connect with other attendees of Hipther Events. The Virtual Lounge allows event participants to browse profiles and connect with people who share their interests, join private conversations with individuals or small groups, share ideas and collaborate on projects, and find new mentors, partners, and collaborators!

The Virtual Lounge awaits visitors on the official Hipther Events website.

Following the Agency's extensive experience in covering Gaming and Tech industry innovations as well as the challenging legal landscape, HIPTHER announces the launch of HALLO Compliance Network, a trusted directory of legal experts specializing in Gambling, Blockchain, Fintech, and AI, and Home of monthly online meetups fostering growth, education, and collaboration.

HALLO is the acronym for Highly Aligned Leaders in Legal Operations.

This groundbreaking initiative has already gained the support of renowned Regulatory Authorities, such as the Danish Online Gambling Association, and legal experts in Gaming and Technology.

The Network's Mission is to make the navigation of regulations easy by connecting the audience with Compliance experts and sharing news and knowledge via Online Meetups.

Continuing to build on a 16-year legacy, Hipther Agency recently announced the launch of the Monthly Online Magazine 'Gaming Pulse' and the successful transition of its 'European Gaming MidWeek NewsWire' newsletter to LinkedIn.

Gaming Pulse, Hipther's new Monthly Online Magazine, will be bringing the dynamic rhythm of the industry to your devices curating worldwide news, trends, influential interviews and insights from Hipther's staple publications for Europe and the Americas, theEuropean Gaming Media and Gaming Americas, respectively. The Gaming Pulse comes in a seamless, sleek and user-friendly flipbook publication featuring premium content for an exciting reading experience that will become your monthly habit!

The European Gaming MidWeek NewsWire is the popular Newsletter of Hipther's European Gaming Media boasting thousands of loyal subscribers, now making a powerful entrance into LinkedIn's dynamic landscape. Gaming professionals will be able to explore top gaming news: key interviews, strategic partnerships, and industry updates, all in one LinkedIn Newsletter as part of their everyday social media experience.

HIPTHER Agency officially embraces 'Via Infinita' - the Infinite Way - as its guiding principle for 2024, embarking on an endless journey of discovery, exploring the boundless opportunities, innovations, and developments that are shaping the future of gaming and technology.

