15.12.2023 | 09:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for SECITS Holding AB is removed (670/23)

On May 11, 2023, SECITS Holding AB (the "Company") received observation status
with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

On December 14, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information on
the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 34.9 before issuance
costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (SECI, ISIN code SE0009664436, order book ID 137562) and
the paid subscription shares (SECI BTA, ISIN code SE0021148087, order book ID
313229) in SECITS Holding AB shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
