UK-based Modo Energy, a battery analytics platform developer, has raised $15 million to finance new product development and develop international markets.Modo Energy, a data analytics platform provider for grid-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) analysts, raised $15 million to expand into the United States, starting with Texas, and to add functionality to its subscription-based platform. The London-based company delivers to battery storage owners and operators information about revenue, performance, price forecasts, real-time data and research via its subscription-based platform. Users ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...