Polish manufacturer Corab has developed a new ground-source heat pump with several components supplied by Denmark's Danfoss. It offers 8 kW to 16 kW of rated thermal power.Corab has unveiled a residential brine-water heat pump that can reportedly provide domestic hot water (DHW) and cooling and heating (CH) at temperatures of up to 65 C. "We produce this new ground-source at our facility in Poland with some components provided by Danish technology company Danfosss," Sales Manager Filip Odrobinski told pv magazine. "Danfoss supplies the compressor, the exchangers, the condenser and and the evaporator. ...

