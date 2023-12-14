NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, of $6.6 million or $0.90 per share. This compares to net income of $8.4 million or $1.14 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and $4.5 million or $0.61 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2023, was $21.6 million or $2.92 per share. This compares to net income of $32.1 million or $4.33 per share for the year ended September 30, 2022 . Earnings for the year ended September 30, 2023, included pre-tax charges of $4.6 million, or $0.47 per share, related to the Company's exit of its consumer direct lending business, which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages nationwide with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended

9/30/23 6/30/23 9/30/22

9/30/23 9/30/22

EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 19,403 20,482 23,195

83,470 81,929



Provision for loan losses



-- -- 750

-- 750



Non-interest income



2,230 3,633 1,974

8,163 18,499



Non-interest expense



12,806 12,684 14,882

54,595 58,723



Income tax expense



2,172 2,812 2,136

9,112 9,375



Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(18) (202) (2,876)

(6,279) 510



Net income

$ 6,637 8,417 4,525

FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



















Total assets

$ 2,814,082 2,734,499 2,644,364

2,814,082 2,644,364



Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net 2,126,420 2,132,139 2,033,849

2,126,420 2,033,849



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,794,430 1,740,341 1,496,041

1,794,430 1,496,041



Stockholders' equity



386,106 387,491 378,878

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 52.28 52.31 51.15

52.28 51.15



Earnings per share



0.90 1.14 0.61

2.92 4.33



Cash dividends paid per share



0.25 0.25 0.85

Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 0.96 % 1.23 % 0.71 %

0.79 % 1.28 %



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 6.86 % 8.75 % 4.71 %

Weighted average shares outstanding



7,402,071 7,407,337 7,407,279

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.