Citadel Income Fund Announces Special Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX - CTF.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced Special redemption of 7,186,900 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $3.3818.



The pro-rata redemption rate will be 88.99% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 889 units will be redeemed).

Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before January 03, 2024.