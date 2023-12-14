Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.12.2023 | 22:06
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citadel Income Fund Announces Special Redemption Details

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citadel Income Fund (TSX - CTF.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced Special redemption of 7,186,900 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $3.3818.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 88.99% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 889 units will be redeemed).

Fund expects to pay the redemption proceeds to redeeming unitholders on or before January 03, 2024.

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management's investor relations line at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.