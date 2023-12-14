Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Results And Announces A Special Cash Dividend Of $15 Per Share

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter (twelve weeks) of fiscal 2024, ended November 26, 2023.



For the first quarter the Company reported net sales of $56.72 billion, an increase of 6.1 percent from $53.44 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended November 20, 2022.

Net sales were benefited by approximately one-half to one percent in the U.S. and worldwide from the shift of the fiscal calendar, as a result of the fifty-third week in fiscal year 2023.

The following comparable sales reflect comparable locations year-over-year and comparable retail weeks.

Comparable sales for the twelve weeks ended November 26, 2023 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks Adjusted*

U.S. 2.0% 2.6% Canada 6.4% 8.2% Other International 11.2% 7.1% Total Company 3.8% 3.9% E-commerce 6.3% 6.1%

*Excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $1,589 million, $3.58 per diluted share, compared to $1,364 million, $3.07 per diluted share, last year. This year's results included a tax benefit of $44 million, $0.10 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation. Last year's results included a charge of $93 million pre-tax, $0.15 per diluted share, primarily related to downsizing our charter shipping activities, and a tax benefit of $53 million, $0.12 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on Costco common stock of $15 per share, payable January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 28, 2023. The aggregate amount of the payment will be approximately $6.7 billion.

Costco currently operates 871 warehouses, including 600 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 33 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 18 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, five in China, four in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, December 14, 2023, and will be available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click "Events & Presentations").

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, public-health related factors, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company's public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Comparable sales and comparable sales excluding impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange are intended as supplemental information and are not a substitute for net sales presented in accordance with GAAP.

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203 David Sherwood, 425/313-8239 Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

(unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended

November 26, 2023

November 20, 2022

REVENUE Net sales $ 56,717 $ 53,437 Membership fees 1,082 1,000 Total revenue 57,799 54,437 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 50,457 47,769 Selling, general and administrative 5,358 4,917 Operating income 1,984 1,751 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (38 ) (34 ) Interest income and other, net 160 53 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,106 1,770 Provision for income taxes 517 406 NET INCOME $ 1,589 $ 1,364 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 3.58 $ 3.07 Diluted $ 3.58 $ 3.07 Shares used in calculation (000s): Basic 443,827 443,837 Diluted 444,403 444,531





COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)

(unaudited) Subject to Reclassification November 26, 2023

September 3, 2023

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,011 $ 13,700 Short-term investments 853 1,534 Receivables, net 2,542 2,285 Merchandise inventories 18,001 16,651 Other current assets 1,673 1,709 Total current assets 40,080 35,879 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 27,168 26,684 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,672 2,713 Other long-term assets 3,803 3,718 TOTAL ASSETS $ 73,723 $ 68,994 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 20,357 $ 17,483 Accrued salaries and benefits 4,474 4,278 Accrued member rewards 2,207 2,150 Deferred membership fees 2,462 2,337 Current portion of long-term debt 1,080 1,081 Other current liabilities 6,188 6,254 Total current liabilities 36,768 33,583 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,866 5,377 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,401 2,426 Other long-term liabilities 2,541 2,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES 47,576 43,936 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,787,000 and 442,793,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,489 7,340 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,843 ) (1,805 ) Retained earnings 20,499 19,521 TOTAL EQUITY 26,147 25,058 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 73,723 $ 68,994







