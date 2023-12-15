Feintool International Holding AG: Thomas Erne becomes new Chief Financial Officer of the Feintool Group

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Board of Directors of Feintool International Holding AG has appointed Thomas Erne as the new CFO and member of the Executive Committee effective April 1, 2024. A proven financial expert with many years of experience as the CFO of listed international companies, he succeeds Samuel Künzli, who will leave Feintool at the end of March 2024.

Thomas Erne (50) can look back on a long career as a finance specialist in international industrial companies. Most recently, he was CFO and Head of Corporate Center of the Starrag Group. In this position, he played a key role in the restructuring of Starrag, reducing costs and increasing profitability leading up to the successful fusion with Tornos. Prior to that, he held senior finance positions at the German-Japanese machine tool manufacturer DMG MORI and the US medical technology group Zimmer.

Alexander von Witzleben, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Feintool, is confident in the appointment: "With Thomas Erne, we are convinced that we have made the right choice for the financial management of our company. We are pleased to have secured a highly experienced personality for Feintool and look forward to continuing our transformation strategy with him, focusing on green energy and profitable growth."

Thomas Erne is a Swiss/German dual citizen and holds a degree in administrative sciences from the University of Constance.

About Feintool

Feintool is an internationally active technology market leader in the field of fineblanking, formed steel components and stamped electro sheet metal products. Cost-effectiveness, superior quality, and high productivity distinguish these technologies.

As an innovation driver, Feintool continually pushes the boundaries of these technologies and develops intelligent solutions to meet its customers' requirements. Feintool offers innovative tools and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes for all aspects of high-volume sheet metal applications in the automotive industry and other demanding industrial sectors as well as renewable energies. The processes used support the megatrends of green energy generation, storage, and application.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company owns 17 production plants in Europe, the United States, China, and Japan, ensuring proximity to its customers. Around the globe, about 3,300 employees and over 100 apprentices are at work on new solutions to create key advantages for customers. Feintool, which is listed on the stock exchange, is majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

