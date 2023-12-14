BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the "Company" or "Novo"), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints providing services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company's CEO and Board Chairman, stated, "The 2023 fiscal year emphasized maximizing efficiencies pointed toward future cost savings and margin stability. The Company remains committed to the commercialization of its proprietary product offerings and the expansion and delivery of its essential services and solutions to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to increasing the Company's cash position, management is primarily focused on raising capital through non-dilutive structures and solutions."

Financial Info for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2023:

As of August 31, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $416.3 thousand, total assets were $35.56 million, total liabilities were $11.06 million, and stockholders' equity was $24.81 million.

Revenues for the year ended August 31, 2023 were $12,572,019, representing an increase of $834,082, or 7%, from $11,737,937 for the same period in 2022. The increase in revenue is principally due to an increase in product sales. Acenzia's and Terragenx's revenue for the year ended August 31, 2023 was $3,817,346 and $53,751, respectively. Revenue from our healthcare services decreased by 2%, when comparing the revenue for the year ended August 31, 2023 to the same period in 2022.

Operating costs for the year ended August 31, 2023 were $13,505,877, representing a decrease of $16,320,038, or 55%, from $29,825,915 for the same period in 2022. The decrease in operating costs is principally due to (i) the decrease in overhead expenses associated with the operations of Acenzia, PRO-DIP, and Terragenx, and (ii) no further impairment of intangible assets and goodwill being recognized in the year ended August 31, 2023.

Net loss attributed to Novo Integrated Sciences for the year ended August 31, 2023 was $13,214,552, representing a decrease of $19,634,663, or 60%, from $32,849,215 for the same period in 2022. The decrease in net loss was principally due to (i) a decrease in overhead expenses associated with the operations of Acenzia, PRO-DIP, and Terragenx which was approximately $4,902,925 for the year ended August 31, 2023, (ii) a decrease in interest expenses, and (iii) no further impairment of intangible assets and goodwill being recognized in the year ended August 31, 2023.

On December 14, 2021, the Company issued two senior secured convertible notes payable for a total of $16,666,666 (the "$16.66m Notes"), with each note having a face amount of $8,333,333. During the year ended August 31, 2023, the Company made (i) cash payments in the aggregate amount of $3,001,442, principal and interest, and (ii) an aggregate of $8,429,225 in principal and interest was converted into 8,527,835 shares of common stock issued to the $16.66m Note holders.

Operational Milestones for the Fiscal Year Ended August 31, 2023:

The Company and Farm 7 Group Inc., a Canada corporation ("F7"), entered into a joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement") relating to the development, administration, and arrangement of structured financing for the implementation and commencement of the Kenya Agricultural Cooperative Project, a Kenya centric agricultural project with finalized and executed uptake contracts for food-based agricultural goods on up to 9 million hectares with potential revenue up to $350,000,000. The JV Agreement, which has an initial term of 30 years, provides for the annual distribution of the net profits 75% to F7 and 25% to Novo.

IoNovo Iodine and IoNovo for Kids Pure Iodine oral sprays granted a registration number and received regulatory approval by Turkey's Ministry of Health as a dietary supplement determined to be safe, effective, of high quality, and eligible for sale in Turkey.

The Company received court approval from the United States District Court for the Central District of California for the Purchase and Sale Agreement which provides for the Company to acquire a certain collection of 43 gemstones, 42 of which are certified by the Gemological Institute of America, known as the "Ophir Collection", for $60,000,000.

The Company entered into a Master Collaboration Agreement with Psychocare Health Pvt. Ltd. India ("PCHPL"), commencing a strategic initiative to introduce new products and state-of-the-art healthcare technologies to the Indian market, with plans to extend healthcare related products to the North American market, providing Novo with access to PCHPL's over 500 India based franchisee distributors, and providing Novo with an opportunity to integrate into PCHPL's supply chain. This strategic move is expected to optimize manufacturing processes and enhance market access for Novo brands and products.

Corporate Highlights:

Subsequent to the fiscal year end, Nasdaq informed the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science.

We believe that "decentralizing" healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity, is an essential solution to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient's home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of "ease-of-access" in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

The Company's decentralized healthcare business model is centered on three primary pillars to best support the transformation of non-catastrophic healthcare delivery to patients and consumers:

First Pillar: Service Networks. Deliver multidisciplinary primary care services through (i) an affiliate network of clinic facilities, (ii) small and micro footprint sized clinic facilities primarily located within the footprint of box-store commercial enterprises, (iii) clinic facilities operated through a franchise relationship with the Company, and (iv) corporate operated clinic facilities.

Second Pillar: Technology. Develop, deploy, and integrate sophisticated interconnected technology, interfacing the patient to the healthcare practitioner thus expanding the reach and availability of the Company's services, beyond the traditional clinic location, to geographic areas not readily providing advanced, peripheral based healthcare services, including the patient's home.

Third Pillar: Products. Develop and distribute effective, personalized health and wellness product solutions allowing for the customization of patient preventative care remedies and ultimately a healthier population. The Company's science-first approach to product innovation further emphasizes our mandate to create and provide over-the-counter preventative and maintenance care solutions.

Innovation through science combined with the integration of sophisticated, secure technology assures Novo Integrated Sciences of continued cutting edge advancement in patient first platforms.

For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit www.novointegrated.com . For more information on NHL, please visit www.novohealthnet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in Novo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Novo's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Novo's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Novo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of August 31, 2023 and 2022 August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 416,323 $ 2,178,687 Accounts receivable, net 1,467,028 1,017,405 Inventory, net 1,106,983 879,033 Other receivables 1,051,584 1,085,335 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 346,171 571,335 Total current assets 4,388,089 5,731,795 Property and equipment, net 5,390,038 5,800,648 Intangible assets, net 16,218,539 18,840,619 Right-of-use assets, net 1,983,898 2,673,934 Goodwill 7,582,483 7,825,844 TOTAL ASSETS $ 35,563,047 $ 40,872,840 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,513,842 $ 1,800,268 Accrued expenses 1,233,549 1,116,125 Accrued interest (including amounts to related parties) 382,666 454,189 Government loans and notes payable, current portion 277,405 - Convertible notes payable, net of discount of $459,332 558,668 9,099,654 Contingent liability 61,767 534,595 Debentures, related parties, current portion 916,824 - Due to related parties 533,001 478,897 Finance lease liability, current portion 11,744 8,890 Operating lease liability, current portion 415,392 582,088 Total current liabilities 7,904,858 14,074,706 Debentures, related parties, net of current portion - 946,250 Government loans and notes payable, net of current portion 65,038 161,460 Finance lease liability, net of current portion - 12,076 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,693,577 2,185,329 Deferred tax liability 1,400,499 1,445,448 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,063,972 18,825,269 Commitments and contingencies - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. Convertible preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock; $0.001 par value; 499,000,000 shares authorized; 15,759,325 and 3,118,063 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022, respectively 15,760 3,118 Additional paid-in capital 90,973,316 66,084,887 Common stock to be issued (91,138 and 414,965 shares at August 31, 2023 and August 31, 2022) 1,217,293 9,474,807 Other comprehensive (loss) income (357,383 ) 560,836 Accumulated deficit (67,033,041 ) (53,818,489 ) Total Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. stockholders' equity 24,815,945 22,305,159 Noncontrolling interest (316,870 ) (257,588 ) Total stockholders' equity 24,499,075 22,047,571 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 35,563,047 $ 40,872,840

* The consolidated balance sheets' common stock share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to account for the Company's 1:10 reverse stock split, effective November 7, 2023.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the Years Ended August 31, 2023 and 2022 Years Ended August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 12,572,019 $ 11,737,937 Cost of revenues 7,619,304 6,938,699 Gross profit 4,952,715 4,799,238 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 15,149 20,702 General and administrative expenses 13,490,728 14,364,639 Impairment of assets - 14,083,531 Goodwill impairment - 1,357,043 Total operating expenses 13,505,877 29,825,915 Loss from operations (8,553,162 ) (25,026,677 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 9,027 169,088 Interest expense (360,571 ) (1,594,275 ) Other income 607,589 - Amortization of debt discount (4,757,121 ) (5,973,973 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (215,206 ) (641,643 ) Total other income (expense) (4,716,282 ) (8,040,803 ) Loss before income taxes (13,269,444 ) (33,067,480 ) Income tax expense (recovery) - (22,302 ) Net loss $ (13,269,444 ) $ (33,045,178 ) Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interest (54,892 ) (195,963 ) Net loss attributed to Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. $ (13,214,552 ) $ (32,849,215 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss (13,269,444 ) (33,045,178 ) Foreign currency translation loss (922,609 ) (431,605 ) Comprehensive loss: $ (14,192,053 ) $ (33,476,783 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,165,548 2,913,263 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (1.30 ) $ (11.28 )

* The consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss's share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to account for the Company's 1:10 reverse stock split, effective November 7, 2023.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the Years Ended August 31, 2023 and 2022 Common Stock Additional Paid-in Common Stock To Other Comprehensive Accumulated Total Novo Stockholders' Noncontrolling Shares Amount Capital Be Issued Income Deficit Equity Interest Total Equity Balance, August 31, 2021 2,661,014 $ 2,661 $ 54,603,345 $ 9,236,607 $ 991,077 $ (20,969,274 ) $ 43,864,416 $ (60,261 ) $ 43,804,155 Common stock for services 75,000 75 1,329,675 - - - 1,329,750 - 1,329,750 Common stock issued as collateral and held in escrow 200,000 200 (200 ) - - - - - - Common stock for conversion of convertible notes 63,653 64 1,272,930 - - - 1,272,994 - 1,272,994 Common stock issued for acquisitions 80,000 80 1,703,920 - - - 1,704,000 - 1,704,000 Common stock to be issued for acquisitions - - - 1,433,475 - - 1,433,475 - 1,433,475 Value of warrants issued with convertible notes - - 5,553,290 - - - 5,553,290 - 5,553,290 Issuance of common stock to be issued 38,396 38 1,195,237 (1,195,275 ) - - - - - Fair value of stock options - - 426,690 - - - 426,690 - 426,690 Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (430,241 ) - (430,241 ) (1,364 ) (431,605 ) Net loss - - - - - (32,849,215 ) (32,849,215 ) (195,963 ) (33,045,178 ) Balance, August 31, 2022 3,118,063 $ 3,118 $ 66,084,887 $ 9,474,807 $ 560,836 $ (53,818,489 ) $ 22,305,159 $ (257,588 ) $ 22,047,571 Units issued for cash, net of offering costs 400,000 400 1,794,600 - - - 1,795,000 - 1,795,000 Cashless exercise of warrants 583,334 583 1,421,000 - - - 1,421,583 - 1,421,583 Share issuance for convertible debt settlement 10,177,834 10,178 9,957,962 - - - 9,968,140 - 9,968,140 Exercise of warrants for cash 532,600 533 532,067 - - - 532,600 - 532,600 Shares issued with convertible notes 265,167 265 247,622 - - - 247,887 - 247,887 Value of warrants issued with convertible notes - - 257,994 - - - 257,994 - 257,994 Beneficial conversion feature upon issuance on convertible debt - - 164,046 - - - 164,046 - 164,046 Extinguishment of derivative liability due to conversion - - 1,390,380 - - - 1,390,380 - 1,390,380 Common stock for services 358,500 359 480,233 - - - 480,592 - 480,592 Issuance of common stock to be issued 323,827 324 8,257,190 (8,257,514 ) - - - - - Fair value of stock options - - 385,335 - - - 385,335 - 385,335 Foreign currency translation loss - - - - (918,219 ) - (918,219 ) (4,390 ) (922,609 ) Net loss - - - - - (13,214,552 ) (13,214,552 ) (54,892 ) (13,269,444 ) Balance, August 31, 2023 15,759,325 $ 15,760 $ 90,973,316 $ 1,217,293 $ (357,383 ) $ (67,033,041 ) $ 24,815,945 $ (316,870 ) $ 24,499,075

* The consolidated statements of stockholder's equity share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to account for the Company's 1:10 reverse stock split, effective November 7, 2023.

NOVO INTEGRATED SCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended August 31, 2023 and 2022 Years Ended August 31, August 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (13,269,444 ) $ (33,045,178 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,302,754 3,019,253 Fair value of vested stock options 385,335 426,690 Financing costs for debt extension 1,421,583 - Default payment and interest paid through common share issuance 205,349 - Common stock issued for services 480,592 1,329,750 Operating lease expense 797,515 852,580 Amortization of debt discount 4,757,121 5,973,973 Foreign currency transaction losses 215,206 641,643 Impairment of assets - 14,083,531 Other receivables write-off - 299,672 Goodwill impairment - 1,357,043 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (597,191 ) 457,006 Inventory (255,781 ) (527,397 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 210,382 (369,647 ) Accounts payable 1,770,589 283,234 Accrued expenses 153,598 38,743 Accrued interest (58,066 ) 101,353 Operating lease liability (762,852 ) (806,394 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,243,315 ) (5,884,145 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (49,224 ) (190,168 ) Cash acquired with acquisition - 57,489 Collection of other receivable - 296,138 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (49,224 ) 163,459 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Receipts from related parties 7,206 16,600 Proceeds from notes payable 222,780 - Repayments of notes payable (37,130 ) (10,591,115 ) Repayments of finance leases (8,611 ) (18,435 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 1,285,903 15,270,000 Repayment of convertible notes (3,033,888 ) (5,104,167 ) Proceeds from the sale of common stock, net of offering costs 1,795,000 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 532,600 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 763,860 (427,117 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (233,685 ) 33,328 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,762,364 ) (6,114,475 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 2,178,687 8,293,162 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 416,323 $ 2,178,687 CASH PAID FOR: Interest $ 432,094 $ 1,502,819 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common stock issued for convertible debt $ 9,968,140 $ 1,272,994 Common stock issued for acquisition $ - $ 1,704,000 Warrants issued with convertible notes $ 257,994 $ 5,553,290 Beneficial conversion feature upon issuance of convertible notes $ 164,046 $ - Debt discount recognized on derivative liability $ 1,390,380 $ - Extinguishment of derivative liability due to conversion $ 1,390,380 $ - Debt discount recognized on convertible note $ 975,024 $ - Common stock issued with convertible notes $ 247,887 $ -

