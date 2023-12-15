Belgian network operator Elia says its new grid map shows available capacity, in addition to existing and already reserved capacity. The map, which considers growth in residential load and generation, shows that there might still be enough free capacity for 3.3 GW of solar and 2.8 GW of storage.Elia has released a new online interactive map showing all of the available capacity on its grid network. "The Elia map already takes into account existing reserved capacity and capacity reserved by grid users. The growth in residential load and generation are taken into account," Elia said in a statement. ...

