Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2023 | 12:58
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of the exchange traded fund (UCITS ETF) from Nasdaq Stockholm (174/23)

Lyxor International Asset Management has applied for its exchange traded fund
to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the
following exchange traded fund. 

Name: Lyxor Net Zero S&P World Climate ETF

Symbol: LYXPAB

ISIN code: LU2198882362

OID: 205003

Last day of trading was December 14, 2023.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.