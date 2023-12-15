Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of the exchange traded fund (UCITS ETF) from Nasdaq Stockholm (174/23)

Lyxor International Asset Management has applied for its exchange traded fund to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the following exchange traded fund. Name: Lyxor Net Zero S&P World Climate ETF Symbol: LYXPAB ISIN code: LU2198882362 OID: 205003 Last day of trading was December 14, 2023. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB.